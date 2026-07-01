CELLER8 Establishes Expert Medical & Scientific Advisory Board to Strengthen Science-Driven Wellness Education

MAIDSTONE, UK. June 30, 2026 – Premium UK wellness technology company CELLER8 has unveiled a new Medical & Scientific Advisory Board, bringing together respected specialists in longevity research, regenerative health and integrative medicine. The board has been formed to enhance the company’s commitment to delivering credible, evidence-informed educational content and supporting a deeper understanding of emerging wellness technologies.

The newly established advisory board has been created in response to growing demand for reliable, science-based health education. Its members will provide independent expertise, contribute to CELLER8’s educational resources and help encourage balanced conversations around health, wellbeing and advances in wellness technology.

The creation of the board represents a significant step forward for CELLER8, further demonstrating the company’s dedication to evidence-based education and a science-led approach to wellness.

Andy Smith, Founder and CEO of CELLER8, said: “There is more health information available today than ever before, but not all of it is reliable. We have always believed people should be able to access trustworthy educational resources that help them make informed choices about their health and wellbeing.

“The launch of our Medical & Scientific Advisory Board is an important milestone in achieving that goal. We are delighted to welcome such highly respected experts and look forward to working together on the opportunities ahead.”

CELLER8’s Medical & Scientific Advisory Board brings together specialists with expertise across longevity science, regenerative health and integrative medicine. Collectively, they share a commitment to improving public knowledge of health, wellbeing and the science behind wellness technologies.

The inaugural board members are Dr Nichola Conlon, Christian Drapeau and Dr Henning Saupe.

Dr Nichola Conlon is a longevity scientist and molecular biologist whose work centres on cellular energy, NAD⁺ biology and mitochondrial optimisation.

She said: “Longevity starts with supporting cellular energy and resilience. I chose to join CELLER8’s Medical & Scientific Advisory Board because the company is dedicated to helping people better understand the science behind wellness technologies and how they may contribute to cellular function. I’m pleased to support an organisation that values scientific exploration, meaningful education and empowering people to make informed decisions about their health.”

Christian Drapeau is a stem cell scientist, researcher and author specialising in adult stem cell biology and regenerative health.

He said: “My research has always been driven by the understanding that the body possesses remarkable repair mechanisms, provided it has the right conditions to function effectively. I joined CELLER8’s Medical &Scientific Advisory Board because the company is committed to educating people about the science behind wellness technologies and the potential role of PEMF and red light in supporting cellular repair, recovery and resilience. It is uncommon to see a company place such a strong emphasis on scientific mechanisms, transparency and practical education for long-term health.”

Dr Henning Saupe is an integrative oncology physician and medical director recognised for combining conventional cancer treatment with complementary metabolic and energy-based therapies.

Internationally respected for his work in integrative and metabolic medicine, Dr Saupe focuses on approaches that complement conventional care while supporting overall patient wellbeing.

The Medical & Scientific Advisory Board builds on relationships established through one of CELLER8’s educational initiatives, The PEMF Podcast. Each of the board members has previously appeared on the podcast, sharing insights and expertise across a variety of topics related to longevity, regenerative health and wellness innovation.

Listeners can hear these conversations on The PEMF Podcast, where the advisory board members discuss subjects including longevity science, regenerative health, integrative medicine and emerging wellness technologies.