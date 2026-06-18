Study reveals Gen Z’s most influential football voices ahead of first England game

UA92 names Chunkz football’s most influential voice, aged 30 or under

Angry Ginge earns top 11 ranking after a meteoric rise in fame

Lionesses Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo also make the ‘Influence Index’

Chunkz, Niko Omilana and Angry Ginge are helping shape the next generation of World Cup fandom, according to a new study.

The inaugural UA92 World Cup Influence Index reveals a starting XI of football’s most prominent voices aged 30 or under.

The Index reflects a wider change in football media, where match reaction, tactical debate, fan culture and behind-the-scenes entertainment is diversifying across platforms rather than solely through traditional media.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, academics at UA92 developed the Index to track the growing influence of young football content creators and personalities.

Those selected for the Index’s Starting XI command a combined social audience of 63.5 million followers, almost the size of the UK population.

The Index also measures audience reach, engagement, video views and cultural impact, or what researchers call ‘Heat’.

‘Heat’ accounted for 30 per cent of the final score and measured how much fans talk about, share and emotionally connect with a personality.

Spencer Fearn, once the youngest owner of a British football club and now a lecturer and course leader at UA92, said: “The personalities in our Starting XI have built audiences that would have been unimaginable in football media a decade ago. The findings show how a new generation of fans now follows football differently, consuming content from creators, streamers and social media personalities before, during and after the game.

“Understanding how audiences think, feel and engage with content has become a multi-million-pound skill, supporting hundreds of jobs across every professional football club.

“Whether it’s marketing, accountancy, data science, broadcasting, coaching, production or content creation, it takes far more than 11 players to ‘Make the Game’. That’s a reality we’ve built into our courses from the start.”

The findings come as UA92 launches its new Football Broadcast and Journalism degree, designed to equip students with the skills needed to succeed in modern football media, and follows the launch of UA92’s hugely successful Business of Football degree last September.

Developed by media professionals with experience across BBC Sport, ITV, Channel 4 and CNN, the Football Broadcast and Journalism course combines practical learning with real-world industry insight.

Students also gain access to work placement opportunities and industry connections through partners including Salford City FC, Manchester United and Lancashire Cricket Club.

The course launches against the backdrop of a rapidly changing football media landscape, which the UA92 World Cup Influence Index seeks to capture.

Chunkz tops the rankings after building a 14.2 million-strong audience through football content, celebrity interviews and viral entertainment videos that resonate with younger fans.

Niko Omilana ranks a close second after combining football content with viral stunts and mainstream entertainment, helping him build a following of more than 12.5 million.

Manchester United fan Angry Ginge comes third after a meteoric rise fuelled by viral content, creator matches and mainstream TV appearances.

While not the biggest account in the rankings, his cultural impact score of 4.53 out of a possible 5, surged thanks to viral creator matches and mainstream TV appearances contributing to a growing profile beyond football content.

Matchday creator Thogden ranks fourth thanks to his fan-first coverage from stadiums across the world and one of the highest engagement rates in the Index at 29.27 per cent.

W2S and Behzinga also make the side. As part of YouTube group, The Sidemen, they have helped popularise creator football through viral content, charity matches and collaborations watched by millions of fans.

They are joined by ChrisMD, whose football challenges, trick shots and collaborations with professional players have earned him a loyal following among football fans.

The study also highlights the growing influence of women’s football, with England stars Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo both making the team.

For more information on the Football Broadcast and Journalism BA (Hons) Degree, visit: https://ua92.ac.uk/study-with-us/undergraduate/courses/football-broadcast-journalism-ba-hons/

The ranking combined seven weighted metrics:

Cultural Impact (“Heat”) – 30%

Followers / Reach – 20%

Engagement Rate – 15%

Video Views – 15%

Average Interactions – 10%

Likes – 5%

Comments – 5%

The UA92 World Cup Influence Index:

Name Total followers UA92’s influence score/ Five

Chunkz. 14,238,614 4.13

Niko Omilana 12,586,000 4.02

Angry Ginge. 7,302,501 3.71

Thogden 3,887,292 3.37

ChrisMD 9,216,395 3.21

Harry Lewis (W2S) 3,900,000 3.20

Ethan Payne (Behzinga) 3,137,000 2.97

Danny Aarons 3,968,000 2.63

Leah Williamson 1,260,672 2.17

Sharky 2,880,000 1.92

Alessia Russo 1,129,521 1.87