Why Your Shoes Never Fit Quite Right, and It Is Not Just You

Millions of people across the UK could be wearing shoes that do not properly fit their feet, according to new research examining the mismatch between natural foot shape and traditional footwear sizing.



NORTHAMPTONSHIRE, UK. June 11th, 2026 – The The March 2026 study found significant inconsistencies between foot measurements and standard shoe dimensions, suggesting many people may be experiencing everyday discomfort simply because modern shoe sizing fails to account for natural differences in width and shape.

Researchers also identified measurable differences between people’s left and right feet, highlighting why finding shoes that feel consistently comfortable can be difficult for many adults.

The findings support earlier research into footwear fit, including a wider review which found that between 63% and 72% of people wear shoes that do not properly fit the width or length of their feet.

For many people, that can mean shoes that rub at the heel, feel tight across the toes, slip while walking, or require sizing up simply to gain extra width.

Charles Denton, Managing Director at DB Wider Fit Shoes , says many people spend years assuming discomfort is simply something they have to live with.

“People often think they just have awkward feet, when in reality many shoes are made to fit a fairly limited range of foot shapes and widths,” says Charles.

“We regularly hear from people who have spent years buying larger sizes just to feel more comfortable, or avoiding certain styles altogether because they expect discomfort after a few hours.”

“For many people, it is not necessarily about needing a different shoe size. It is about needing footwear that better accommodates the natural shape of their feet.”

While traditional shoe shopping has long focused mainly on length sizing, experts say factors such as width, depth and overall foot shape can all affect how footwear feels throughout the day.

This can become particularly important for people who spend long hours on their feet, experience swelling throughout the day, or find standard high street footwear restrictive and uncomfortable.

The latest findings add to growing evidence that standardised shoe sizing may not reflect the way real feet naturally vary from person to person.

And for anyone who has ever felt like their shoes never fit quite right, the research suggests they are far from alone.