Other Water Launches Nova Series for London Flats

LONDON, UK. June 19th, 2026 – Other Water, a London-based water technology company, has launched the Nova Series with a mission to make cleaner, better-tasting drinking water easier to access for people living in London apartments.

The company was created in response to a simple but persistent problem: many flat residents want to trust the water they drink every day, but often face hard water, high TDS concerns, ageing building pipework, limited kitchen space, concerns about emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFAS, and the inconvenience and waste of bottled water.

London’s mains water is treated and regulated, but the experience of drinking it at home can vary significantly from one building to another. For many apartment residents, the issue is not only what arrives at the building, but what happens between the street and the glass. Shared plumbing, old internal pipes, building storage tanks, hard water scale, taste, odour, total dissolved solids (TDS), uncertainty about maintenance, and growing public awareness of contaminants such as microplastics and PFAS can all affect confidence in everyday drinking water.

In many apartment buildings, drinking water may pass through a shared cold water storage tank before it reaches an individual kitchen tap. Those tanks are normally out of sight for residents, managed by the building rather than the household, and inspected on maintenance cycles that can feel distant from the daily reality of making a cup of tea, filling a child’s bottle, or pouring a glass of water before bed. Health and Safety Executive guidance for hot and cold water systems recommends annual inspection of cold water storage tanks, including the condition of the tank and the water within it.

Other Water was established to address this gap between regulated supply and real-life residential experience. Its goal is to give London flat residents a practical way to improve the water they drink at home without relying on bottled water deliveries, bulky under-sink installations, or building-wide plumbing changes that are difficult for renters, leaseholders, and property managers to approve.

“Other Water was built from a problem we kept seeing in London homes: people do not necessarily want another lifestyle gadget; they want to feel confident filling a glass from their own kitchen,” said Daniel Pan, director of Other Water and founder of Other Foods, a UK healthy snack company.

“Nobody should have to stand in their own flat wondering what happened to the water between the mains supply and their glass. Londoners living in apartments often have less control over pipework, storage, and installation options than people in houses. We created Other Water to make cleaner drinking water feel simple, accessible, and built for the way city homes actually work.”

The company’s first solution, the Nova Series, is designed for compact urban kitchens and apartment living. It uses reverse osmosis membrane technology and aims to improve the everyday drinking-water experience by focusing on taste, convenience, ease of use, reduced dependence on single-use bottled water, and long-term peace of mind through a lifetime warranty. The system is designed for residents who want an at-home drinking-water solution that addresses everyday taste and hardness concerns as well as questions about substances such as microplastics and PFAS. To support its technology and filtration claims, Other Water has published its evidence and standards information, including details of its filtration approach, on its website.

Other Water’s approach is centred on three priorities: making better water easier to live with, reducing the need for bottled water at home, and designing products that suit rental flats, new-build apartments, older conversions, and shared residential buildings. The company believes that clean drinking water should not depend on whether a resident owns their home, can alter plumbing, or has space for a large system.

“The long-term vision is bigger than one product,” added Daniel. “Other Water exists to help solve the clean drinking-water problem for London apartments at the household level, then at the building level. The ambition is to work with residents, landlords, developers, and property managers so that better drinking water becomes a normal part of city living, not a premium workaround.”

The launch comes at a time when UK consumers are paying closer attention to water quality, infrastructure resilience, plastic waste, PFAS, microplastics, and household health. Other Water sees London as the right place to begin because of the city’s density, large apartment population, hard-water conditions, and mix of new and ageing residential buildings.

Other Water is now preparing the Nova Series for public launch and customer interest registration, and is inviting London residents, landlords, interior designers, and property managers to register interest at www.otherwater.co.uk.