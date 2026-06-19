Kick Off and Cash In: How frontline workers can score big on takeaways during this summer’s football tournament

Workers in over 30 jobs can get 50% off Papa John’s orders with no minimum spend this summer

Plus frontline workers can get 12 months of Deliveroo Plus Silver, unlocking free delivery fees

Football fans can save money on takeaways throughout the biggest sporting event of the summer thanks to a range of exclusive discounts from the UK’s leading discount platform for retired and serving frontline workers, Blue Light Card

With late kick-offs, shift patterns and the prospect of hosting friends and family for key fixtures, Blue Light Card is offering members a way to enjoy the action without breaking the bank.

Whether you’re settling in for an evening match, inviting friends over to watch the England games, or simply looking to avoid cooking after a long day, these offers can help keep costs down while the football takes centre stage.

Top takeaway savings this summer with Blue Light Card:

Papa Johns:

Blue Light Card members can enjoy 50% off orders with no minimum spend between 8 June and 19 July, making it easier than ever to order match-day favourites for less.

Deliveroo:

New Deliveroo customers can access up to £15 off orders when spending a minimum of £20, helping fans save on everything from takeaways to grocery essentials. Offer expires 21 June.

In addition, all Blue Light Card members can claim 12 months of Deliveroo Plus Silver free of charge. Usually priced at £3.49 per month, the membership includes free delivery on eligible orders and could save members up to £41.88 over the course of a year.

Joe Mathison, Head of Strategic Partnerships & Retail, said: “Summer sporting tournaments can quickly become expensive, which is why we’re helping members save on match nights with takeaway discounts and exclusive perks, making it easier to enjoy the action for less.

“Those in eligible professions can also access savings on sports merchandise, TVs, as well as discounts at pubs and restaurants throughout the summer. To find out more, simply check the app for the latest discounts and deals throughout the tournament.”

Visit the Blue Light Card website for more information on exclusive discounts and deals.