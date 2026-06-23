Hatton Garden Jeweller Mouza Launches Coloured Diamond Engagement Ring Collection

London-based diamond jeweller brings an expanded range of coloured diamond engagement rings to its Hatton Garden showroom, with options in pink, yellow, blue, green, red, brown and black diamonds in bespoke handcrafted settings

LONDON, UK. June 23rd, 2026 – , the Hatton Garden diamond jewellery specialist, has announced the launch of a dedicated coloured diamond engagement ring collection. The collection encompasses both natural coloured diamonds and coloured lab grown diamonds, giving customers the chance to compare the full spectrum of fancy colour options side by side under one roof in the heart of London’s jewellery quarter. Mouza , the Hatton Garden diamond jewellery specialist, has announced the launch of a dedicated coloured diamond engagement ring collection. The collection encompasses both natural coloured diamonds and coloured lab grown diamonds, giving customers the chance to compare the full spectrum of fancy colour options side by side under one roof in the heart of London’s jewellery quarter.

pink, blue, green, The collection spans seven colour categories – yellow red , brown and black and includes stones sourced to a range of colour intensities from soft and subtle to vivid and saturated.

Rings are available in multiple diamond shapes and can be set in bespoke handcrafted settings made in London, allowing customers to create a ring tailored precisely to their preferences and budget.

Amr Ramadan, founder of Mouza and a qualified member of the Diamond Member of the Gemmological Association (DGA), said there has been a growing demands for colour diamonds in engagement rings

He said: “We’ve seen a significant shift in what customers are looking for when they come to us. More and more people want something that expresses their individuality.

“Coloured diamonds do that better than almost anything else in fine jewellery. They’re rare, personal, and genuinely beautiful and because we work with both natural and lab grown stones, we can offer something meaningful at a wide range of budgets.”

– Natural fancy coloured diamonds – certified stones in pink, yellow, blue, green, red, brown and black, sourced and assessed for colour grade, cut, and clarity

– Coloured lab grown diamonds – chemically and optically identical to natural stones, offering the same range of colours at a significantly lower price point

– Soft and vivid colour options – from delicate Fancy Light tones to bold Fancy Vivid grades, allowing buyers to choose the level of colour intensity that suits their personal style

– Multiple diamond shapes – including round brilliant, oval, pear, cushion, heart, and radiant cuts

– Handcrafted bespoke settings – designed and made in London, with options in 18k yellow gold , 18k white gold, 18k rose gold, and platinum

All natural coloured diamonds in the collection are independently certified, enabling customers to verify colour grade, origin characteristics, and quality before purchasing.

Mouza’s approach to coloured diamonds is based on transparency and education. Because fancy coloured diamond grading differs significantly from white diamond grading with colour being the primary value driver rather than cut and the team offers in-person consultations at its Hatton Garden showroom to help buyers understand what they are looking for before committing to a purchase.

Visitors to the showroom can compare stones side by side across different colour grades and intensities, review certification and quality documentation, and discuss bespoke setting options with the team directly.

For customers with a specific budget in mind, Mouza can advise on which colour, intensity, and origin combination will deliver the best result.