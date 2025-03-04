Reflect Clinic Emphasises the Benefits of Upper Blepharoplasty

Reflect Clinic, a well-established cosmetic surgery provider serving Manchester, Cheshire, and the North West, continues to see Upper Blepharoplasty as one of its most sought-after treatments. This procedure is designed to combat the visible effects of ageing around the eyes, while also offering functional improvements for those affected by heavy, sagging eyelids.

With age, the delicate skin around the eyes loses elasticity, leading to wrinkles and drooping that can make individuals look older or more fatigued than they feel. Upper Blepharoplasty helps restore a brighter, more youthful appearance by addressing these concerns.

Upper Blepharoplasty also referred to as an Upper Eyelid Lift, or an Upper Eyelift, removes excess skin and, in some cases, small fat deposits to enhance the natural contours of the eyes.

The result is a smoother, more youthful appearance that restores confidence without altering unique facial expressions.

Consultant plastic surgeon Mr Gerard Lambe explains why this procedure remains a popular choice among patients, stating,

“Upper Blepharoplasty can have a life-changing impact. Many patients report feeling more youthful and re-energised, and for those with drooping eyelids obstructing their vision, the functional improvements can be significant.”

Anti-Ageing and Functional Benefits

Upper blepharoplasty stands out for its anti-ageing advantages. By tightening and lifting the upper eyelid, the procedure effectively reduces the appearance of drooping skin and fine lines, giving patients a refreshed, vibrant look.

The procedure also provides functional improvements for individuals experiencing restricted sight from sagging eyelids. Removing excess skin helps expand the field of vision, making daily activities such as reading or driving safer and more comfortable.

Performed as a minimally invasive day case under local anaesthesia, Upper Blepharoplasty typically takes around 45 minutes.

With stitches removed within a week and most individuals returning to normal routines within two weeks, the recovery process is quick and straightforward.

About Reflect Clinic

Reflect Clinic is a trusted name in cosmetic surgery, known for its patient-focused approach and personalised care.

Under the leadership of consultant plastic surgeon Mr Gerard Lambe, the Clinic has established a strong reputation for delivering natural-looking results in Manchester, Cheshire, and the North West.