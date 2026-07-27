Daughter Brings Father’s Long-Lost Children’s Story to Life in Support of Alzheimer’s Research

KENT, UK, 24 July 2026 – A previously unpublished children’s book written by a retired teacher and lifelong beekeeper from Kent is set to reach readers for the first time, thanks to his daughter, who discovered the forgotten manuscript years after he died from Alzheimer’s disease. By publishing the story on the seventh anniversary of his father’s passing, she hopes not only to honour his memory but also to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Mr. B and the Bees, written by Richard Fryd during his retirement, will be published on 28 July 2026, seven years after his death.

His daughter, author and illustrator Katy Fryd, completed the project by creating the illustrations herself and is releasing the book as a tribute to her father while supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK.

For every £10 paperback copy of Mr. B and the Bees sold through Amazon, £3 will be donated to Alzheimer’s Research UK via Work for Good until 31 December 2026.

Richard spent two decades keeping bees across Kent and Sussex and managed more than 200 hives before retiring from the honey trade. Earlier in his career, he worked as a teacher in London. His passion for education and the natural world inspired him to write a children’s story based on his years of working with bees.

Although Richard always hoped to see the book published, he never found an illustrator and the manuscript was never submitted to publishers. Over time, the story was put aside and eventually forgotten.

Later in life, Richard was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and died in 2019 at the age of 84. Several years after his passing, Katy came across the manuscript and decided it deserved the opportunity to reach young readers.

Now aged 48, Katy chose to illustrate the story herself and publish it in her father’s memory. She also wanted the book to contribute to Alzheimer’s research, a cause she believes would have meant a great deal to him.

Katy said: “I believe it is what he would have wanted. Scientific research was very important to him, and he’d taken part in trials for other illnesses.”

When Richard first wrote the manuscript, Katy was focused on painting and did not yet see herself as a professional illustrator. Since then, she has built a career as both an author and illustrator.

She has written and illustrated three books in her Cat Inspector series, with one title also translated into Welsh. That experience gave her the confidence to take on illustrating her father’s story.

Mr. B and the Bees is a 26-page picture book aimed primarily at children aged four to seven. Drawing on Richard’s experience of collecting bee swarms, the story centres on Mr. B, a keen gardener who enjoys growing fruit, vegetables and flowers.

His peaceful routine changes when a swarm of bees settles on a bush in his garden, leaving him to decide how best to handle the unexpected visitors. Along the way, young readers are introduced to the world of bees and discover why these insects play such an essential role as pollinators within the environment.

While fictional, the story also offers children simple guidance about what they should do if a swarm of bees appears in their own garden. It is particularly suited to young readers with an interest in wildlife, gardening, insects and the natural world.

For Katy, publishing Mr. B and the Bees is a way to achieve the goal her father never had the chance to fulfil, while transforming his lifelong passion for bees into a project that supports families affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

The book will be available to buy online from 28th July, 2026. More information about the release, and purchase links, are available at Katy Fryd’s books page.