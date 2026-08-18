134 Labs Raises £55,000 to Scale Philosophy-Centred Startup

The capital is committed to the teaching of a 2,300-year-old school of philosophy, and to the proposition that helping people live well is a business worth building.

134 Labs delivers practical Stoic philosophy to a general audience through journaling programmes, newsletters, online courses, private mentorship engagements, keynotes, and corporate workshops focused on ethical decision-making under pressure, all derived from and based on Stoic theory.

The investment funds customer acquisition, a dedicated sales function for the corporate training business, and the marketing systems needed to grow the journaling and courses programmes beyond a one-person operation. The company plans to reach its first scaled-revenue milestones within eight months.

“Venture capital always seems to go to software, or AI nonsense, or to cool devices in slick packaging,” said Tanner Campbell, founder and director of 134 Labs.

“It seems to never go to things like what we do. I can count on no hands the number of times I’ve seen private equity write a cheque to something as ‘analogue’ as philosophy. That’s what makes this a big day, and not just for me. It says heart-led, philosophy-forward business is investable.

“People are desperate for meaningful content these days, and such content can be damn hard to find because it isn’t rewarded by the algorithms as much as entertainment or divisive news stories. Until this week I was working to serve that demand in whatever spare moments I could find outside the day job that kept the lights on and food in the fridge. Now it’s my only job. It’s an incredible feeling.”

The deal is structured as a convertible loan, an instrument that lets an early-stage company take investment without setting a valuation, with the investor holding an option to convert into equity later. Campbell and his co-director (his wife, Ross) retain majority control of the company.

“We backed Tanner because the demand is proven and the ceiling has been the founder’s hours, not the addressable market,” said Rory Sanchez of EcoTeq Ventures LLC.

“Tanner’s catalogue, his audience, and his products and services already exist. Capital just means he can grow what he’s doing and have more of an impact; a greater chance at making the world a better place.”

134 Labs has set itself twelve months to prove the proposition its investors have backed: that a business whose product is learning to live well can grow like any other startup, and that philosophy can pay its own way.