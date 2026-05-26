3West reveals plans for major new Exmouth neighbourhood during community webinar

Independent housebuilder 3West has unveiled the first details of its proposed residential development on land north of Hulham Road in Exmouth, known as EXMO_20, marking the beginning of the public engagement process for the significant new neighbourhood scheme.

The proposed development forms part of East Devon District Council’s emerging Local Plan and has been identified as a potential allocation to help meet the district’s pressing housing needs.

Earlier this week, 3West hosted an online community webinar to introduce the project and explain the planning process to local residents and stakeholders. The event provided an opportunity for attendees to hear more about the company’s early vision for the site and ask questions directly to the project team.

The plans are at an early stage, but 3West’s ambition is to create a well-designed, landscape-led neighbourhood that responds sensitively to its surroundings and delivers much-needed new homes for Exmouth.

David Matthews, Business and Operations Director at 3West Group, said: “East Devon desperately needs new homes. Our emerging plans for the site known as Exmo_20 will create a neighbourhood for Exmouth, shaped by landscape and community.

“To get this right we need to work with the local community to understand how these plans can be the best they can be. Our webinar on Wednesday evening was one of the first steps. We’re introducing ourselves, explaining the process and beginning to understand what people think about our approach.

“This is the beginning of the process. We will be engaging throughout the summer ahead of submitting a planning application later this year.”

The webinar recording, presentation slides and plans are now available to view on the project website at EXMO_20 Community Webinar.

Residents are encouraged to visit the website to learn more about the project and sign up for updates as the proposals evolve.

3West expects to carry out further community engagement over the coming months, with a planning application anticipated later in 2026.