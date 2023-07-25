ADVRT Digital Marketing Launches Pro Bono Program, Empowering Nonprofits with Digital Expertise

ADVRT Digital Marketing Agency, a leading player in the digital marketing space, is excited to announce the launch of its transformative Pro Bono Program, aimed at supporting nonprofits and their missions through cutting-edge digital marketing and paid advertising services.

In a world where giving back is pivotal for progress, ADVRT is taking the initiative to make a lasting difference by utilising its digital marketing expertise to empower nonprofits. Recognising the invaluable contributions of these organisations, ADVRT is committed to uplifting and elevating their causes through strategic online initiatives.

“ADVRT was founded with a clear mission to uplift independent businesses in our local community. As we’ve grown, we’ve had the privilege to serve some of the largest brands in the South, witnessing the incredible impact of our strategies. Now, we want to take our expertise and extend a helping hand to nonprofits, sharing proven strategies that have driven success for these prominent brands. Our dedication lies in supporting the community and making a positive difference,” emphasised Jack Purdie, founder of ADVRT.

The Pro Bono Program offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of eligible nonprofits. This includes strategic social media management, search engine optimisation (SEO) to enhance online visibility, and paid advertising, including Google Ads and Facebook Ads.

ADVRT’s commitment to empowering nonprofits extends beyond mere words. The agency firmly believes in nurturing long-lasting partnerships to foster community growth and development.

Nonprofits eager to be part of this transformative initiative can register their interest by visiting the dedicated contact page on ADVRT’s website. The application process is open until the end of the year, with ADVRT eager to support a diverse range of causes.

“By collaborating with nonprofits, we strive to create a ripple effect of positive change. We encourage all eligible organisations to reach out and join us on this incredible journey,” added Jack Purdie.

Through its Pro Bono Program, ADVRT Digital Marketing is set to drive impactful change, making a difference in the lives of those who serve their communities selflessly.