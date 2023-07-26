Retail Marketing Group Valley Expands Presence in UAE through Investment in Craftsman

Valley, a prominent in-store retail marketing group, has made a strategic investment in Craftsman, a Global Travel Retail (GTR) specialist based in the UAE. This move aligns with Valley’s mission of empowering brands and retailers to make a global impact within physical retail spaces.

By venturing into UAE projects for esteemed clients such as Microsoft and Silver Cross, this investment reinforces Valley’s ability to cater to both new and existing customers in the region. The partnership also enhances Valley’s in-house manufacturing capabilities across EMEA, providing greater flexibility to meet the diverse demands of GTR while augmenting their expertise within the area.

The convergence of skill sets between Valley and Craftsman results in a trusted end-to-end solution for global brands and retailers, ensuring the delivery of engaging shopper experiences on a grand scale.

James Haggas, Managing Director of Valley, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “As we recognise the growing importance of the UAE and the Global Travel Retail sector in enabling customers to discover new brands and products, we are delighted to announce our partnership with Craftsman, whom we have long admired for their excellence in delivering creative-led, premium shopper experiences.”

Peter M. Carroll, CEO and Founder of Craftsman, added, “Incorporating Valley into our market will expand our reach, enabling us to better support our existing and new customers. This marks an exciting development for our business as we embark on the next chapter, working together with our friends at Valley.”

This investment signifies a significant step forward for both Valley and Craftsman as they join forces to leave a lasting impact on the retail landscape, offering innovative solutions and experiences for shoppers worldwide.