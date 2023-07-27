Symbiant Selected as Chosen GRC and Auditing Solution by the Information Commissioner’s Office

Symbiant, a leading provider of Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) and Audit software, takes great pride in announcing its prestigious designation as the preferred GRC and Auditing solution for the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). Following an extensive and rigorous selection process, Symbiant emerged as the clear winner, securing this significant partnership.

As the UK government body entrusted with enforcing Data Protection laws, the ICO places paramount importance on data security. Their specific requirements for a Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) and Audit software solution were met by Symbiant, making it an ideal choice for the ICO’s crucial operations. The ICO diligently safeguards information rights in the public’s best interest.

Flexibility and agility were key factors in the ICO’s quest for the perfect solution. Being a public entity, they sought a cost-effective yet highly secure option to cater to their stringent security standards. As part of the rigorous evaluation process, an independent security audit was conducted.

Andrew Birch, CEO and Founder of Symbiant, expressed his satisfaction, stating, “The journey to secure this partnership was arduous, requiring us to meet various external audits and obtain additional certifications to demonstrate our adherence to the high requirements. Nonetheless, Symbiant emerged victorious, and we are delighted to collaborate with the Information Commissioner’s Office to enhance data protection and security for the public.”

With more than 23 years of experience, Symbiant has been dedicated to providing client-focused GRC and Auditing software. Their off-the-shelf solution can be tailored to suit each client’s unique needs, with pricing starting at £300 per month. For comprehensive information about modules, pricing details, and informative videos, please visit https://www.symbiant.co.uk/.