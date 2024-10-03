AFRICA TOP 100 SME FORUM: Building Africa’s Future Industrial Leaders

The 9th edition of the AFRICA TOP 100 SME Forum is scheduled for 9-10 October 2024, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. This exclusive event promises to be the leading platform for Africa’s rapidly expanding businesses, focusing on fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and promoting sustainable growth.

Empowering Africa’s SMEs for Success

The TOP 100 SME Forum will convene a select group of stakeholders from various industries, offering a unique chance to build business connections, enhance skills, and expand markets. The forum focuses on promoting sustainable development through purposeful networking and strategic discussions, boosting economic growth within Africa and internationally.

“The TOP 100 SME Forum is a pivotal event for the African business landscape,” said Didier ACOUETEY, Group Executive President of AfricSearch. “This exclusive gathering connects different business leaders, financial institutions, start-ups, and experts in SME development, fostering collaboration and driving growth in the African SME landscape.”

Event Highlights:

Expert Panels: Gain insights from industry leaders on the challenges and opportunities facing SMEs, with a focus on market trends, innovation, and sustainability.

Master Classes: Engage in hands-on workshops designed to teach best practices in business operations and management, offering practical skills for immediate implementation.

Networking Sessions: Meet key figures from the SME sector, including entrepreneurs, investors, and government officials. These targeted sessions will foster valuable business relationships.

Côte d’Ivoire: A Strategic Location

Côte d’Ivoire, with its thriving economy and strong focus on SME development, is the perfect location for this prestigious event. The country’s rich entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to growth make it an ideal setting for this important gathering.

“We are proud to host our forum in Côte d’Ivoire as the country continues to establish itself as a dynamic hub for small and medium enterprises. We look forward to welcoming industry leaders from across Africa and beyond to share insights and drive innovation,” said Didier ACOUETEY, Group Executive President of AfricSearch.

Registration Details:

The TOP 100 Africa SME Forum is open to companies with a minimum annual turnover of 1 million USD and at least five years of operation. However, high-potential companies that don’t fully meet these criteria may still be considered. Due to the event’s exclusive nature, early registration is recommended to secure your spot.

To register, please click here.

About the TOP 100 SME Forum:

The TOP 100 SME Forum is dedicated to supporting the growth of small and medium enterprises across Africa. Now in its 9th edition, the forum provides a robust platform for networking, skill development, and market expansion, aiming to drive economic development and trade within the region and globally.

Join us in Abidjan to celebrate the remarkable contributions of Africa’s SMEs!

For additional details, please visit the official TOP 100 SME Forum website at: