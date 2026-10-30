Alpine Group acquires Richmond Fire Engineers

Alpine Group , a leading provider of specialist fire suppression and detection services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Richmond Fire Engineers Ltd (Rfe), strengthening the group’s position as a trusted industry leader known for quality, compliance and innovation.

The acquisition supports Alpine Group’s ongoing strategy to build out its national network of specialist fire protection businesses. Rfe brings well-established expertise in the commercial and manufacturing sectors.

Founded in 1992, Rfe is headquartered in Richmond, North Yorkshire, with a design office in Huddersfield, and has built a strong reputation for fire protection across public sector, commercial and manufacturing sites throughout the UK. Over more than 30 years, the company has grown a loyal client base through a full range of services spanning the design, installation, servicing and maintenance of fire suppression systems.

“This acquisition marks an exciting milestone for us,” said Claire Owens, Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Group. “We are proud to welcome the team from Richmond Fire Engineers and we look forward to supporting the company’s growth as part of our group.”

Chris Ryde, Joint Managing Director at Richmond Fire Engineers, commented: “Joining the Alpine Group is an exciting next step for Rfe. It gives us the backing of a larger group while allowing us to keep doing what we do best – delivering a specialist service to our customers. We’re looking forward to what we can achieve together.”

Lee Smith, Joint Managing Director at Richmond Fire Engineers, added: “Being part of the Alpine Group strengthens our ability to deliver complex, specialist projects while maintaining the high standards and personal service Rfe is known for – for both our team and our customers.”

For Rfe customers, it is very much business as usual, with no disruption to existing services or relationships. Customers will continue to work with the same team, supported by the additional capability and resources of the wider Alpine Group.

Further updates will be shared in due course as Rfe continues to develop as part of the Alpine Group. Transaction Advisers

Alpine Group and Richmond Fire Engineers would like to extend their thanks to their advisers for their invaluable support, expertise and professionalism throughout the acquisition process For Alpine Group, these include Pinsent Masons, BDO and DSW. Richmond Fire Engineers would like to thank Grant Thornton Advisory and Weightmans.