Anderman & Company Strengthens Marketing Team with New Apprenticeship Collaboration

Anderman & Company joins forces with The Development Manager Limited to recruit a Level 3 Multi-Channel Marketer apprentice

SURREY, UK, July 22, 2026 – Anderman & Company has launched a new apprenticeship initiative in partnership with The Development Manager Limited (TDM), welcoming a Level 3 Multi-Channel Marketer apprentice to the business. The collaboration reflects the company’s commitment to developing future marketing professionals while strengthening its own in-house expertise and supporting skills development across Worcestershire.

Beth Newton, Learning & Development Consultant at The Development Manager (TDM), said: “The team at Anderman have been a pleasure to work with and have shown a genuine commitment to nurturing emerging talent. Their supportive culture, willingness to invest in learning, and focus on personal development provide an excellent environment for an apprentice to succeed. I’m confident this partnership will deliver long-term benefits for both the apprentice and the business as they continue to grow together.”

About the Level 3 Multi-Channel Marketer Apprenticeship

The Level 3 Multi-Channel Marketer Apprenticeship provides learners with practical marketing skills designed to support business growth and strengthen brand awareness. Throughout the programme, apprentices develop experience in areas including content creation, market research, campaign performance analysis, and marketing systems. The qualification prepares individuals for careers such as Digital Marketing Assistant, Social Media Assistant, and a range of other marketing roles.

Gary Hateley, Managing Director of Anderman Ceramics, said: “Recruiting an apprentice isn’t just about filling a role, it’s about investing in the future of the business. From the very beginning they can make a valuable contribution, while following a tailored learning programme that helps them build the skills our business needs.”