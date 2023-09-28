Assure Technical Joins Forces with Worcestershire Growth Hub to Offer Expertise to Local Businesses

Assure Technical, a prominent provider of advanced cybersecurity and technology solutions, is proud to announce its selection as a Professional Business Advisor in partnership with the Worcestershire Growth Hub.

In this collaborative effort, Assure Technical is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within the region by driving technological innovation and digital transformation.

In its role as a Professional Business Advisor, Assure Technical will provide complimentary guidance and assistance to Worcestershire-based businesses, with a primary focus on enhancing their cybersecurity measures through effective technology adoption.

Pete Rucinski, Founder and Managing Director at Assure Technical, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to have Assure Technical on board as one of our expert business advisors. We have brought the Professional Business Advisor Programme back for a fourth wave due to the success of the scheme so far, with over 600 businesses benefiting from the scheme over the last 3 years. We look forward to Assure Technical supporting our local businesses through this high-value business support programme.”

Participating local businesses will undergo an initial discovery meeting with Assure Technical to assess their unique needs and objectives. Tailored support packages will then be recommended to enhance their security posture. These may include security audits, penetration testing, Cyber Essentials certification, cyber awareness training, and more.

Luke Willetts, Deputy CEO of the Worcestershire Local Enterprise Partnership and Worcestershire Growth Hub, expressed his delight at having Assure Technical as one of their expert business advisors. He highlighted the success of the Professional Business Advisor Programme over the past three years, benefiting over 600 businesses, and encouraged businesses of all sizes and sectors to explore the program for potential free support.

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in bolstering the region’s cybersecurity and technological capabilities, paving the way for growth and resilience among local businesses.