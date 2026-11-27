A new online platform has launched to help UK small businesses make more effective use of artificial intelligence, offering a growing library of practical AI prompts, skills and applications designed to save time, reduce costs and increase profitability.

Autominate.com has been developed specifically for small business owners and managers who want to move beyond using AI simply as a chatbot and start applying the technology to make measurable improvements to their businesses.

Its membership provides access to a collection of ready-to-use resources covering different aspects of business operations, with a focus on helping companies increase turnover, improve efficiency and identify opportunities for growth.

Each resource comes with its own guidance page explaining how it works, alongside a demonstration video showing it in action. Members can then download the relevant prompt or skill and use it through their own AI account, including platforms such as ChatGPT and Claude.

One of the platform’s featured resources is the ‘Ultimate Website Money Maker’. This uses AI to assess a company’s website, identifying errors, inconsistencies and other issues that could discourage visitors from making an enquiry or purchasing a product or service.

It then provides a series of practical recommendations that business owners and managers can implement to improve their website’s performance and increase conversion rates.

The launch comes amid growing recognition of the need to help smaller businesses adopt AI in practical ways. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has recently introduced its OpenWorks initiative in the United States, providing funding for AI specialists to work directly with local small businesses and help them adopt the technology and automate everyday tasks.

Autominate.com aims to address the same challenge in the UK, providing business owners with practical tools they can put to work themselves, without needing specialist technical knowledge or expensive consultancy support.

The platform has a specific focus on the needs of UK small businesses, particularly those employing fewer than 50 people. Its aim is to bridge the gap between understanding what AI can do and putting it to practical use to improve business performance.

It also aims to support individuals looking to provide AI-related services to small businesses, although its primary focus is helping business owners and managers make better use of the technology themselves.

Founder of Autominate.com , Andy Willis said: “There is a lot of discussion about how artificial intelligence can transform businesses, but many small business owners are still only using it for basic questions and conversations.

“We want to help them take the next step and use AI to make a genuine difference to their businesses. That could mean identifying ways to generate more sales, improving their website, reducing the time spent on everyday tasks or finding opportunities to operate more profitably.

“Everything on Autominate.com has been developed with practical business benefits in mind. The idea is to give small business owners access to tools they can actually use, without having to become AI experts or spend hours working out how to get the best results.”

Membership is available for a one-off lifetime payment of £159 during the launch phase, providing access to the entire existing library and all future resources added to the platform. New prompts, skills and applications will be introduced regularly.