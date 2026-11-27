A new online platform has launched to help UK small businesses make more effective use of artificial intelligence, offering a growing library of practical AI prompts, skills and applications designed to save time, reduce costs and increase profitability.
Autominate.com has been developed specifically for small business owners and managers who want to move beyond using AI simply as a chatbot and start applying the technology to make measurable improvements to their businesses.
Its membership provides access to a collection of ready-to-use resources covering different aspects of business operations, with a focus on helping companies increase turnover, improve efficiency and identify opportunities for growth.
“Everything on Autominate.com has been developed with practical business benefits in mind. The idea is to give small business owners access to tools they can actually use, without having to become AI experts or spend hours working out how to get the best results.”