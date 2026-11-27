Two Durham City venues have achieved Shout-Up! certification, with fifteen members of staff completing training to recognise sexual harassment and intervene safely.

Mother Mercy on Silver Street and The Woodman Inn on Gilesgate are the first venues to complete certification. Both have introduced policies and procedures for responding to sexual harassment.

Shout-Up! Durham brings together local government, the Police and Crime Commissioner and specialist sexual violence support services to help licensed venues prevent and respond to sexual harassment in the night-time economy.

The programme is jointly commissioned and funded by Durham County Council and Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen, and delivered locally by the Rape and Sexual Abuse Counselling Centre, Darlington and County Durham (RSACC).

Cllr Howard Brown, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for adult and health services, said: “Durham is a safe city, but like anywhere, there are elements of crime. That is why we take action, along with partners, to make sure everyone can enjoy a night out in the city centre without fear.

“Venue staff should be able to do their jobs without being subjected to any form of harassment, especially that of a sexual nature.

“Through Shout-Up! Durham, we’re helping local businesses take practical action. These first venues are showing what that looks like and how it can help, and we encourage other bars, pubs and clubs to get involved.”

Shout-Up! gives venue teams the knowledge and practical skills to recognise harassment, intervene safely and respond when someone raises a concern. Managers and supervisors attend in-person training, and all staff complete an online course and receive individual certification.

Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen said: “We are proud to reach this milestone and congratulate our first venues on completing the training. Their commitment to preventing sexual violence and harassment and protecting the wellbeing of customers and staff is helping create a safer night-time economy and setting an example that others should follow.

“This project goes beyond training. It can transform venue culture by making clear to customers that sexual harassment of any kind will not be tolerated and actively deterring inappropriate or unwanted behaviour at the earliest opportunity, before it escalates and causes harm.”

Venue certification requires every member of staff to complete the training. Venues must also have clear, publicly available sexual harassment policies, explain their participation to customers and maintain training as new staff join.

Jess Lunn, Shout-Up! Lead at RSACC, said: “Sexual harassment can leave people feeling unsafe at work or force them to cut a night out short. Staff need to know what to look for and feel confident about how to respond.

“Shout-Up! helps teams recognise behaviour that might otherwise be dismissed or overlooked, and gives them practical ways to intervene safely. Clear policies also mean staff know what is expected of them and customers know their concerns will be taken seriously.

“We’re pleased to see these first Durham venues complete their certification. We’ll continue working with them to support their teams and maintain those standards, and we welcome more venues joining the programme.”

Certification lasts two years, with ongoing support and six-monthly checks to help venues maintain the standards.

Alex Jordan, General Manager at Mother Mercy in Durham, said: “Being recognised as a Shout-Up! partner is a huge milestone for our venue. We’re proud to be one of the first certified venues in Durham and to support the fantastic work the scheme does across the region. We’re committed to providing a safe, welcoming space for all our guests and staff, and hope to see more venues across the city get behind this amazing campaign.”

Participation is free for bars, pubs, clubs and other licensed venues in Durham City.

Corinna Harrison, Manager at The Woodman Inn, said: “At the Woodman Inn we pride ourselves in being a welcoming and family-friendly pub. We’re pleased to promote a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone, which is why we have worked hard to train all of our staff so that we could become Shout Up! certified.”