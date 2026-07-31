BCN Achieves Microsoft Managing Partner Status

MANCHESTER, UK. July 30th, 2026 – BCN , a leading UK-based Microsoft solutions partner specialising in Cloud, Data, Security and AI-led business transformation, has been recognised as a Microsoft Managed Partner, marking an important milestone in the company’s strategic relationship with Microsoft.

The achievement strengthens BCN’s ability to work closely with Microsoft account teams, align around customer priorities, and accelerate co-sell opportunities that help organisations realise greater value from their Microsoft investments. It also reflects BCN’s continued investment in Microsoft expertise, certified capability, and proven delivery across the UK mid-market.

Rob Davies, CEO at BCN, comments: “Achieving Microsoft Managed Partner status reflects the capability, commitment, and customer outcomes our team has delivered over many years. More importantly, it strengthens our ability to help organisations navigate one of the most significant technology shifts of our generation.

“Our ambition is simple: to help customers realise tangible business value from AI, data, cloud and security technologies through practical, secure and measurable transformation. This closer alignment with Microsoft enables us to bring even greater expertise, innovation and support to organisations looking to accelerate their digital and AI ambitions.”

Liz Leigh-Bowler, Director Partner Development, Microsoft UK says, “As organisations increasingly look to harness the power of AI, partners like BCN play a critical role in helping customers innovate with confidence. We’re thrilled to welcome BCN as a Microsoft Managed Partner and look forward to accelerating our shared growth and customer success.”

As organisations increasingly adopt AI, automation and agentic technologies to transform the way work gets done, BCN’s enhanced relationship with Microsoft further strengthens its ability to help customers move from AI ambition to real-world business outcomes.

BCN is continuing its evolution as a Microsoft-first, AI-powered transformation partner, helping organisations build the foundations required to successfully adopt and scale AI. Through expertise spanning Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Security, Data & AI and Managed Services , BCN supports customers through every stage of their transformation journey.

BCN has also adopted Microsoft AI technologies extensively across its own operations before taking them to market, ensuring customers benefit from practical experience, proven approaches and real-world deployment lessons.

The company’s Microsoft credentials further reinforce this position. BCN holds all core Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, multiple advanced specialisations and was among the first partners globally to achieve Microsoft’s Support Services designation. These achievements reflect the depth of capability BCN has built across the Microsoft ecosystem and its commitment to helping customers achieve long-term business value from technology investments.