Bluewater Introduces Groundbreaking Micro Bottling System and Sustainable Hydration Solutions at The Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia

Bluewater, a globally renowned leader in water purification and beverages, is set to unveil the future of sustainable hydration solutions for the hospitality industry at the forthcoming Hotel and Hospitality Expo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, taking place from September 10 to 12. Collaborating with its Dubai-based home appliances distribution partner NIA, Bluewater will showcase its state-of-the-art micro-bottling system designed for hotels, restaurants, and expansive leisure and sports venues. Their exhibition will be at Hall-2, Stand No: 2A169, within the contemporary Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center.

The Bluewater SmartBottling™ solution represents an all-encompassing micro-ecosystem, encompassing bottle washing, filling, sealing, labeling, and packaging. This innovative system enables hospitality establishments to offer guests fresh and healthy bottled water while eliminating the use of single-use plastic bottles. It provides an efficient, cost-effective, eco-friendly, and cutting-edge alternative to conventional plastic bottles.

“Bluewater’s groundbreaking solution aims to revolutionise the way water is provided in the hospitality industry, offering unparalleled convenience, sustainability, and hygiene. Hospitality companies can achieve significant returns by avoiding the use of single-use plastic bottles and the associated transportation costs,” explains Bluewater founder and CEO, Bengt Rittri.

Kamran Khan, CEO of NIA, expressed excitement about introducing the micro-bottling system and hydration solutions to the hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia. He emphasised the Kingdom’s commitment to becoming a global business and tourism hub, where Bluewater’s pioneering HORECA solutions will provide an eco-friendly, convenient, and safe alternative to traditional bottled water in hotels, restaurants, and leisure centers.

In addition to the micro-bottling system, Bluewater will unveil its sustainability-driven hydration solutions tailored for events and venues. These solutions meet the unique demands of the modern hospitality sector, ensuring that visitors have access to safe, delicious-tasting drinking water on demand, thereby enhancing the guest experience.

Furthermore, Bluewater will use this opportunity to introduce its latest range of under-sink water purifiers for homes and commercial enterprises to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These state-of-the-art under-sink purifiers combine advanced filtration technology with sleek design, delivering purified water directly from the tap. NIA is the first to bring Bluewater purifiers to Saudi Arabia, offering consumers peace of mind by removing contaminants and impurities from the water while enhancing its overall taste and quality.

Bengt Rittri emphasised that Bluewater’s presence at The Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia underscores their commitment to driving positive change in the industry. The company’s focus on sustainability, convenience, and exceptional water quality reflects its dedication to creating a better future through innovative solutions that benefit both businesses and the environment.

Bluewater is on a mission to eliminate the reliance on single-use plastic bottles and the environmental impact of their unnecessary transportation by providing great-tasting purified drinking water generated and distributed at the point of use.

For more information about NIA and the comprehensive Bluewater range of water and beverage solutions, please visit or contact:

NIA: Rohith Thomas, Assistant Marketing Manager, rohith@nia.me, or call +971565391445

BLUEWATER media contact: Dave Noble, Bluewater Chief Communications Officer, at David.noble@bluewatergroup.com or +44 7785 302 694.