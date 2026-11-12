Briars Group Secures Three International Stevie Awards, Including Gold for CEO Andrew Fahey

Andrew Fahey recognised for global and cross-cultural leadership as the group earns two further Silver awards for collaboration and international expansion.

Briars Group has received three honours at the 2026 International Business Awards (the Stevie Awards), with Chief Executive Officer Andrew Fahey winning Gold in the Global & Cross-Cultural Leader of the Year category.

The international expansion specialist also collected two Silver awards, recognising Achievement in Global Collaboration and Achievement in International Expansion. The awards highlight Briars Group’s approach to connecting international expertise, people and services to help organisations manage the challenges of operating across different markets.

The winners were revealed at a ceremony in Paris, France, on Wednesday 28 October. Now more than 20 years old, the Stevie Awards attracted more than 3,800 entries from businesses in 78 countries in 2025 alone.

Briars Group works across more than 100 countries, bringing together specialist knowledge and local capabilities to provide clients with a more streamlined and connected approach to international expansion.

The three awards

Gold — Global & Cross-Cultural Leader of the Year: Andrew Fahey, Chief Executive Officer, Briars Group. The award acknowledges his role in developing an internationally connected organisation and encouraging effective collaboration across different markets and cultures.

Silver — Achievement in Global Collaboration: Briars Group, for its submission “Building a World-Class Global Collaboration Model Across 100+ Countries.” The entry demonstrated how the business brings together specialist knowledge and service delivery across multiple jurisdictions to support organisations with international operations.

Silver — Achievement in International Expansion: Briars Group, for its submission “One Provider, Global Reach, 100+ Countries.” The submission showcased the group’s integrated approach to international growth, combining corporate and people services through one coordinated model.

Andrew Fahey, Chief Executive Officer of Briars Group, said: “Winning three international Stevie Awards is an incredibly proud achievement for Briars and recognition of the work our teams do every day to help businesses operate successfully across borders.

“The Gold award may have my name against it, but it reflects the people, relationships and culture we’ve built over more than three decades. This is very much a collective achievement.”

Recognition during the next phase of growth

The recognition arrives as Briars moves into a new stage of international development, with continued investment in its workforce, infrastructure and capabilities to support organisations operating and expanding across global markets.

Its development plans include relocating to larger EMEA headquarters in Warrington, as well as establishing dedicated regional headquarters in North America and Asia-Pacific over the next 12 to 18 months.

Andrew added: “Our ambition is to keep building a business that not only helps organisations unlock international opportunities, but also has the expertise and infrastructure to make those ambitions a reality.”