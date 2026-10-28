Cartwheel Partners with Just Eat Go to Expand Enterprise Delivery Orchestration in the UK

LONDON, UK. October 28th, 2026 – Cartwheel , the AI-powered delivery platform for restaurants, today announced an integration with Just Eat Go, Just Eat’s Delivery-as-a-Service platform, expanding Cartwheel’s presence in the UK. Through the integration, Cartwheel customers can send orders to Just Eat’s courier network directly from the Cartwheel platform for on-demand, same-day and scheduled delivery.

Just Eat Go launched across the UK in 2025, allowing businesses to take orders through their own channels while using Just Eat’s courier network for fulfillment. With Cartwheel, those orders flow automatically from a brand’s restaurant technology and POS integrations into the appropriate delivery workflow, and the brand keeps control of its customer experience from order to doorstep.

“Just Eat Go was built to help businesses deliver to customers who order through their own channels,” said Tom Baxter, Commercial Director for Just Eat Go. “Through our integration with Cartwheel, restaurant and enterprise brands can now access Just Eat Go and Just Eat’s courier network directly within the platform they use to run delivery. It’s a simple way for brands to bring our delivery infrastructure into their broader operations while keeping their customer relationships and first-party ordering front and centre.”

For enterprise operators, Just Eat Go becomes part of a broader delivery ecosystem managed from one system. Cartwheel automatically determines the right provider for each order based on factors such as availability, cost and delivery requirements, giving multi-location brands consistent control over fulfillment across every location and ordering channel. Operators that run their own drivers can also use Cartwheel’s hybrid delivery capabilities to combine their in-house fleet with third-party delivery when they need additional capacity.

UK operators are already using Cartwheel to balance their own drivers with third-party delivery.

“Cartwheel has been brilliant for us since we joined earlier this year,” said Alessio Fiumano, Owner at Flour Flow, an artisan pizza shop in London. “It gives us the flexibility to manage delivery without having to hire our own drivers every day of the week, and we can send orders from our website across multiple delivery partners from one platform. Adding Just Eat Go gives us even more choice.”

“Cartwheel’s goal is to give enterprise operators the technology to manage delivery more intelligently across every location and every order,” said Alex Vasilkin, co-founder and CEO of Cartwheel. “We are building modern delivery infrastructure that brings those operations together in one platform. As we continue expanding in the UK, the Just Eat Go integration gives enterprise brands another way to scale delivery while maintaining control of the customer experience.”

While restaurants remain Cartwheel’s primary focus, the platform also supports delivery for grocery, retail and other verticals. The Just Eat Go integration builds on Cartwheel’s continued international expansion and growing presence in the UK, where the company helps brands manage delivery across locations, ordering channels, in-house fleets and third-party providers through one centralized platform.