Cegos marks 100-year milestone with global centenary strategy and publication

Cegos, an international leader in Learning & Development (L&D), has announced the launch of its centenary campaign for 2026, commemorating 100 years since its establishment in 1926. The initiative will highlight the company’s long-standing contribution to innovation in workplace learning and training. Originally established as the Commission Générale d’Organisation Scientifique to modernise industrial organisations, the Group has consistently anticipated economic shifts to support the development of individuals and companies alike. The year-long communications campaign is designed to provide a unifying theme throughout 2026 and stimulate debate on the evolving world of work. A central feature of the centenary is a testimonial campaign giving a voice to learners, customers, and trainers from various countries across Europe, Asia, and Latin America. These testimonials aim to demonstrate the concrete impact of training on professional career paths and organisational performance. As part of the celebrations, the Group’s 100th anniversary will be marked by the publication of a collective work entitled Learn. Act. Transform. – 100 skills and key actions for today and tomorrow. This unique publication showcases Cegos’ expertise, offering 100 “keys” for professional life taken directly from the Group’s training courses. These keys cover five major universal themes: Personal Development, working with others, management and leadership, organisational transformation, and sales and customer relations. “Our 100-year history is not a look back at the past, but a springboard for the future,” said a spokesperson for Cegos. “We remain committed to helping everyone discover their potential and turn change into opportunity”. Since its foundations in 1926, Cegos has evolved from a focus on organisational science to pioneering e-learning and “blended learning” solutions. Today, the Group supports organisations in navigating the ecological, digital, and social transitions of the 21st century. Its current strategy emphasises “Learning Hubs” that combine personalised adaptive learning paths with a seamless mix of physical and virtual training.