Christie and Associates: Celebrating 20 Years of Distinction in Private Military Security

Marking a significant milestone, Christie and Associates commemorates 20 years of delivering unparalleled private military security services in London and across the globe. Beginning with a focus on bodyguard services in London, the company has grown into a leading provider of close protection for corporate executives, board members, business owners, and entrepreneurs.

Christie and Associates has also broadened its scope to include exclusive residential security for royal families and tailored surveillance solutions for prominent London law firms. This anniversary underscores the firm’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its ability to adapt in the ever-evolving private security industry.

A key aspect of the firm’s strategy is the recruitment of ex-British military personnel, ensuring that most of their close protection, surveillance, and intelligence officers are highly experienced and specially trained. This approach is exemplified by their team leaders, especially those from the British Special Boat Service (SBS) and Special Reconnaissance Regiment (SRR), highlighting the firm’s focus on enlisting only the top-tier professionals in the field.

Throughout its two decades, Christie and Associates has developed a reputation for its discreet yet highly effective security solutions. Its client base, which requires the highest levels of professionalism and confidentiality, trusts the firm implicitly. Looking forward, Christie and Associates is dedicated to upholding the highest service standards and continuing its legacy of excellence in private military security.