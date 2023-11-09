CMKE Introduces PPM Subscription Model to Aid Scottish Businesses in Cost Savings

CMKE, a renowned provider of maintenance solutions for commercial kitchen equipment, is delighted to announce the launch of its Planned Preventative Maintenance (PPM) subscription model, tailored to assist Scottish businesses in achieving substantial cost savings.

The PPM subscription model represents a proactive approach to the maintenance of kitchen equipment. It encompasses routine inspections, maintenance, and servicing designed to preempt potential issues before they escalate into costly emergencies. This approach offers multiple avenues for Scottish businesses to save money:

Reduced Repair Costs: By averting equipment breakdowns, PPM subscriptions enable businesses to curtail spending on emergency repairs and expensive part replacements. Extended Asset Lifespan: Regular maintenance contributes to extending the operational lifespan of kitchen equipment, reducing the need for frequent replacements. Enhanced Energy Efficiency: Properly maintained equipment operates with greater efficiency, consuming less energy and translating into cost savings on utility bills for businesses.

John Marks, the Managing Director of CMKE, underscores the broader impact on the community, stating, “Supporting local businesses is a vital investment in our vibrant and strong communities, especially now as the cost of living rises.”

In addition to the tangible cost-saving benefits, CMKE’s PPM subscription model also offers a range of other advantages. These include heightened productivity, improved safety standards, and simplified compliance with Scottish regulations.

For those interested in a PPM Consultation, CMKE has made the process convenient. You can either complete CMKE’s user-friendly form or reach out to them directly at 01224 625928 or info@cmke.co.uk.