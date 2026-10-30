Dr Sariki Abungwo Marks 10 Years of Blesatech with Launch of The Infinite Business Growth Systems

Blesatech Consultancy Services is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the launch of the Infinite Business Growth Systems (IBGS), a proprietary business growth methodology developed by its founder and CEO, Dr Sariki Abungwo.

The launch builds on Blesatech’s growth from an IT consultancy in Cameroon to a UK-based business consultancy. It’s evolved into a UK-based business consultancy supporting entrepreneurs with marketing, technology and business growth solutions.

For Dr Abungwo, reaching ten years in business is a chance to look back on how far he has come, the challenges he has overcome and the people who have influenced his journey.

Founded in Cameroon, Blesatech takes its name from Dr Abungwo’s mother, Blessing, whose influence helped inspire his entrepreneurial journey. Following his relocation to the UK in 2017 to further his education, he continued developing the company, gradually expanding its services beyond traditional IT consultancy.

Today, Blesatech brings together business strategy, website development, digital marketing, customer relationship management and automation to help businesses operate more effectively.

Throughout that journey, Dr Abungwo identified a recurring challenge facing entrepreneurs: many work tirelessly to attract customers but lack the connected systems needed to convert opportunities into sales and encourage repeat business.

“Many business owners aren’t struggling because they lack ambition or aren’t working hard enough,” said Dr Abungwo. “Businesses are constantly chasing leads, following up with prospects and wondering where their next customer will come from. I believe they deserve systems that help them grow without everything depending on their daily efforts.”

Drawing on a decade of entrepreneurial experience and expertise in technology and digital transformation, Dr Abungwo developed Infinite Business Growth Systems to address these challenges.

A Fellow of the British Computer Society and member of Forbes Coaches Council, Dr Abungwo has built his professional work around helping businesses navigate technology, innovation and commercial growth.

IBGS brings these disciplines together through six interconnected principles: Reliability, Reputation, Readiness, Reach, Resell and Remarketing.

The methodology addresses essential stages of business growth, from establishing credibility and reaching potential customers to improving conversions, strengthening relationships and generating repeat business.

“Having more followers doesn’t necessarily mean having more customers, and having more customers doesn’t automatically mean having a more profitable business,” Dr Abungwo explained.

“The real opportunity lies in connecting the systems that attract customers, convert their interest into sales and keep them coming back. That’s what Infinite Business Growth Systems is designed to help businesses achieve.”

Unlike solutions focused solely on marketing or lead generation, IBGS considers the wider customer journey, combining strategy, technology and customer relationship systems into a structured approach to business growth.

The methodology also supports specialised Blesatech programmes, including Socials That Sell, which focuses on helping businesses turn social media attention into commercial opportunities.

Recognising that businesses have different needs, Blesatech is introducing IBGS through educational programmes, coaching, guided implementation and done-for-you services.

Rather than offering a single solution to every entrepreneur, the company aims to help business owners identify their challenges and determine the most appropriate path forward.

As Blesatech celebrates its 10-year milestone, Dr Abungwo remains focused on the company’s next chapter.

“What began as an idea inspired by my mother has grown into something much bigger,” he added. “Ten years in business has taught me that success isn’t simply about how quickly you grow. It’s about the value you create, the people you serve and whether what you’re building can last.”

“Looking ahead, my vision is to help more entrepreneurs move from constantly chasing their next customer to building businesses that grow more consistently, predictably and profitably.”

To begin the launch, Blesatech is inviting business owners to explore their growth challenges and opportunities through a strategy consultation.