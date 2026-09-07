DuPont Corian® Design announces Blackheath Products as an official distributor of Corian® Solid Surface in the UK and Ireland

WILMINGTON, DEL. September 3rd, 2026 — DuPont Corian® Design today announces the appointment of Blackheath Products as an official distributor of Corian® Solid Surface, bringing Blackheath Products’ specialist expertise to customers throughout the UK and Ireland. The appointment reflects Corian® Design’s continued commitment to the UK market and its ambition to strengthen engagement with architects, designers, fabricators and trade customers across the region.

Blackheath Products is one of the UK’s most established specialist distributors of decorative surfaces, combining decades of industry expertise with a modern, customer-focused approach. As an employee-owned business, it has invested significantly in stockholding, logistics, technical support and customer engagement, enabling it to provide reliable service to fabricators, retailers and contractors nationwide. Its extensive market knowledge and industry expertise make it well positioned to support the continued growth of Corian® Solid Surface. across a broad range of applications and sectors.

The appointment enables customers to benefit from Blackheath Products’ established expertise in decorative surfaces, supported by strong technical capabilities, reliable logistics and long-standing customer relationships across the sector.

“The UK remains a vital and strategic market for Corian® Design. For decades, architects, designers and fabricators across the UK have transformed Corian® Solid Surface into inspiring spaces that shape everyday experiences.” said Condylia Courtney, Global Business Director, Corian® Design. “We are excited to work with Blackheath Products as we continue to support the creativity, craftsmanship and innovation that define Corian® Design.”

“We are delighted to be working with Corian® Design,” said Mark Murphy, Managing Director of Blackheath Products. “Corian® Design is one of the industry’s most respected and recognised brands, with a strong heritage in design and innovation. This appointment represents an exciting opportunity for both organisations and we look forward to helping more customers access Corian® Solid Surface.”