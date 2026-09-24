Engage Customer Summit 2026 to put the entire customer journey under one roof

The London event on 7 and 8 October will bring 3,000 senior delegates together with case studies from 250 major brands, spanning customer experience, service, marketing, loyalty and data

LONDON, UK. September 23rd, 2026 – Evolution London will become a meeting point for senior customer engagement professionals on 7 and 8 October, when the Engage Customer Summit returns for its 2026 edition. The free-to-attend event is expected to welcome 3,000 delegates and brings together leaders from across the functions responsible for creating, managing and improving customer relationships.

Seven stages will run in parallel throughout the summit: the Main Stage, Future of the Contact Centre, Customer Contact, Customer Experience Management, Marketing and CRM, Loyalty, Retention & Growth, and Data, Insight & Analytics.

Delegates are invited to move across the programme and explore topics beyond their immediate area of responsibility. The agenda includes several sessions focused specifically on breaking down internal barriers, including Breaking Down the Walls: How Cross-Functional Teams Are Transforming CX, Breaking Down the Silos: Uniting Sales, Marketing & Service Around the Customer, and From First Click to Loyal Customer: Leading the End-to-End Experience.

The two-day programme asks a straightforward question: which approaches are delivering results? Day one, The Customer Reality, looks at the pressures facing organisations as expectations increase, economic conditions remain challenging and technology continues to evolve. Case studies, panels and peer discussions will form the core of the day.

On day two, The Engagement Benchmark: Where Do You Stand?, delegates will be given an opportunity to assess their position against the wider market, understand the priorities of their peers and consider the actions that could follow.

Katie Browne, Head of Events at Engage Business Media said: “Customers do not experience an organisation department by department, yet most organisations are still built that way. Sales, service and marketing each own a stretch of the journey, each measure their own success, and the customer feels the seams.

“The 2026 summit puts all three audiences on one agenda for the first time, so the people responsible for the whole journey are in the same building, in the same conversations, for two days.”

Agenda highlights

The UK CX Report 2026. Engage Customer & Ipsos will launch The Opportunity for Delight: Rising Above the Mediocre, a nationally representative report exploring the increase in “nothing notable” customer experiences and considering how businesses can rethink their approach to Voice of the Customer.

250 Case studies from household names. The speaker line-up includes DHL Express, HSBC, Barclays, NatWest, Sky, Virgin Media O2, Specsavers, The Economist, the Financial Times, The Telegraph, Auto Trader, Xero, Experian, Depop, Anglian Water, HM Revenue & Customs, the NHS, Transport for Wales, the Open University and Cambridge University Press & Assessment.

Voice of the Room, a new format. Live polling will allow delegates to share their views on key CX topics, with the results placed alongside national data in real time. The format will feature across seven breakout sessions during the summit.

An honest look at AI. Leaders will explore the practical realities of AI adoption, including The AI Reality Check: Why Investment Isn’t Delivering and What CX Leaders Need to Change and Why AI Automation Projects Stall (And How to Get Them Moving Again). A dedicated roundtable will also examine AI agent washing and the question of how much of the technology organisations have bought is actually an agent.

Day two headliner. Edelman will deliver Inside Out: Brand Building and Customer Engagement Starts With Your People, following its recent Trust Barometer research.

Senior leadership focus groups and roundtables. The summit will feature two 90-minute C-suite focus groups on the mezzanine, alongside roundtables addressing customer outcome improvements, the move from proof of concept into production and the evolving hand-off between human employees and automation.

Summit After-Party. Delegates can continue conversations from day one at the summit drinks and networking event from 5pm.

Registration is free for senior customer engagement professionals, with the last remaining tickets available at EngageCustomer.com. The full agenda can be found at www.engagecustomer.com/engage-customer-summit-agenda.