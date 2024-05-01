Engage Works Announces Expansion into Saudi Arabia

Engage Works, a premier creative technology agency, is excited to declare its expansion into Saudi Arabia, following the acquisition of a new trade license and the forthcoming opening of its office in the Kingdom.

This expansion is a testament to Engage Works’ dedication to its clients and partners in the region, and it represents a significant step in the company’s growth journey.

Alex McCuaig, Strategy Director at Engage Works, is set to represent the agency at the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Expo 2024. At this event, he will make a major announcement concerning the launch of a cutting-edge experience in Medina, which has been carefully crafted by Engage Works. Since its soft launch in March, the experience has garnered glowing reviews, with visitors praising it as “spectacular,” “an incredible place,” and “truly remarkable.”

The SEA Expo, a major convergence for global entertainment and attractions professionals with over 300 exhibitors, is the largest of its kind in the Middle East. It fosters collaboration and innovation within the industry. The expo will run from 7 to 9 May 2024 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Known for utilising innovative technology and creative insight to create leading-edge cultural and brand experiences, Engage Works is trusted by high-profile clients like Sky, Landsec, Accenture, Google, and Microsoft, among others. With its expansion into Saudi Arabia, Engage Works is set to redefine cultural experiences in the Middle East and beyond.

Alex McCuaig stated, “This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our expertise in creating immersive experiences and to collaborate with other industry leaders to drive innovation and engagement in the region. We’ve already won several projects in Saudi Arabia, and the establishment of an outpost there demonstrates our commitment to continuing to do business there, expanding our offerings, and delivering bigger and better projects with our local partners.”