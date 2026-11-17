Greater transparency over pay is set to change how employers compete for talent across Europe, with the EU Pay Transparency Directive prompting businesses to look beyond salary alone and consider what makes them attractive places to work.

EU Member States were required to transpose the Directive into national law by 7 June 2026, although implementation has progressed at different rates. The first mandatory gender pay gap reporting deadlines fall in 2027 for larger employers, with requirements being phased in for smaller organisations.

Among its provisions, employers must provide candidates with information about starting pay or its range in sufficient time for informed pay negotiations. The Directive also prohibits questions about applicants’ pay history, strengthens employees’ rights to pay information and introduces greater reporting and accountability around gender pay gaps.

The implications extend beyond compliance. As candidates gain clearer information about remuneration, they may be better placed to compare prospective employers and examine the factors that salary figures alone cannot reveal; leadership credibility, workplace culture, career development, flexibility and wellbeing.

For employers, that raises wider questions such as how they explain why talented people should choose to join, contribute to and remain with their organisation?

Taryn Wilkinson, Founder and Director of Walmsley Wilkinson Executive and Management Recruitment, believes the changes create an opportunity to strengthen the overall employer proposition.

“Transparent pay helps candidates understand what they may earn, but it does not tell them why they should choose one organisation over another. Employers who can demonstrate credible leadership, meaningful development opportunities and a positive working culture will have a stronger story to tell.”

Forward-thinking businesses are reviewing not only reward structures but also how consistently their values are reflected in the employee experience. Clear progression criteria, fair and explainable pay frameworks and investment in people can all help turn regulatory change into a broader talent strategy.

The debate is relevant to the UK too. Although the Directive does not apply to UK-only employers, many British businesses operate across European markets or compete internationally for senior talent. In October 2026, the Equality and Human Rights Commission recommended prohibiting questions about candidates’ salary history during recruitment, arguing that the practice can perpetuate historical pay inequalities. No equivalent statutory ban has yet been introduced in the UK.

At senior management and executive level, remuneration remains important, but leadership quality, organisational purpose and confidence in a business’s future direction can carry considerable weight in career decisions.

Wilkinson added: “In executive recruitment, candidates are assessing the organisation just as carefully as the organisation is assessing them. Not asking candidates to disclose previous salaries can help prevent historical pay inequalities being carried forward and ensure remuneration reflects the responsibilities and value of the role, rather than an individual’s previous earnings. However, transparency works both ways. Candidates also need realistic salary expectations, informed by the scope of the role and prevailing market conditions. Fair remuneration, credible leadership and a positive working culture all contribute to attracting and retaining exceptional talent.”

Compliance may establish a clearer baseline for pay transparency. The employers most likely to stand out will be those able to offer a compelling proposition beyond remuneration.