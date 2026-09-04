Free Dr Logic Academy expands access to technology and workplace learning

LONDON, UK. September 3rd, 2026 – Dr Logic is opening its Academy training platform to the wider public, providing free professional development across technology, cybersecurity, AI safety and everyday workplace skills. The Apple-focused managed service provider is removing the usual cost of access so that more people can build useful skills for work and career development.

“We wanted to find a meaningful way to give something back, not just to our clients, but to anyone who wants to build a career in technology or simply improve workplace skills,” said Roman Marszalek, founder and CEO of Dr Logic.

“Academy represents years of work building training that actually works. Opening it up for free was an easy decision; in particular we are hoping it will be used by under-represented groups in technology and business in general.”

Academy covers a broad selection of subjects, with courses designed for learners at both foundational and advanced levels. Alongside technical content, users can study soft skills including managing time effectively and working collaboratively, as well as business topics such as UK General Data Protection Regulation requirements. Written content, video instruction and quizzes form part of each course, helping learners turn the training into practical knowledge.

The launch is also connected to Dr Logic’s continuing work towards B Corp certification, a designation for businesses that meet recognised requirements around social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

The Academy is now free to use at academy.drlogic.com. Details about Dr Logic can be found at drlogic.com.