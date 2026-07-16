Global lender Bizcap enters the US market to deliver quicker business funding

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2026 – Bizcap has officially launched operations in the United States, bringing its fast and flexible funding solutions to American small businesses. The move strengthens the company’s global presence and expands access to a lending model designed to help business owners secure capital with speed and simplicity.

With established operations across Australia, the UK, New Zealand, Singapore, Europe and Canada, Bizcap has already provided more than $5 billion in funding to over 100,000 businesses. Its entry into the US reflects the company’s continued international growth and commitment to improving access to finance. The launch also introduces a new cost of funds tailored specifically for American businesses.

Bizcap has built its reputation on providing fast funding and flexible lending solutions that respond to the needs of growing businesses. US business owners can complete an application within minutes, receive an approval in as little as three hours and, if approved, access funding on the same day. Businesses with monthly revenue of at least $20,000 may be eligible, expanding opportunities beyond what many traditional finance providers offer.

The company is launching its Line of Capital (LOC) product in the United States, giving eligible businesses access to a revolving funding facility worth up to $2 million. The product allows businesses to draw on available funds whenever needed while avoiding the need to submit a new application each time.

Included in the range is Line of Capital Ultra, developed for businesses that repay their funding quickly. The product has no setup fee and offers a factor rate from 1.02, representing a fixed funding cost, during the first four weeks. It gives businesses a lower-cost funding option that can be used for growth initiatives, cash flow management or taking advantage of new opportunities.

“Small businesses are the backbone of every economy, yet too many still struggle to access the funding they need to grow,” said Albert Gahfi, Global Co-CEO of Bizcap.

“Bizcap has built a funding solution that has already supported more than 100,000 businesses across international markets with faster, more flexible access to capital. We’ve witnessed its success globally, and we believe American businesses will benefit in the same way.

“Our launch in the United States marks an exciting new chapter, and we are eager to support more entrepreneurs as they invest in their future.”

Business owners continue to navigate rising expenses, tighter lending requirements and ongoing cash flow challenges. Bizcap’s digital-first approach is designed to simplify the funding experience, making it easier for businesses to receive timely funding decisions without lengthy application processes.

“The issues facing small businesses are similar no matter where they operate,” said Zalman Blachman, Global Co-CEO of Bizcap.

“Too many ambitious businesses find traditional funding difficult to access. We believe lending should take a broader view than a single credit score and provide capital when it can create the greatest impact. Line of Capital Ultra reflects the insights we’ve gained across global markets. Businesses that move quickly deserve a funding solution that rewards them, and we believe US business owners will respond positively.”

Launching in the United States marks another milestone in Bizcap’s international journey as the company continues investing in technology, innovative funding solutions and local teams to better support small businesses around the world.

Business owners can visit bizcapfunding.com to check their eligibility and receive a funding decision in as little as three hours.