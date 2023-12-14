Goldtree Reserve Enhances Security in Gold Transportation with Expanded Emirates Sky Cargo Partnership

Goldtree Reserve, a prominent player in the gold trading market, is delighted to announce an important advancement in its cargo transport strategy. Goldtree Reserve’s licensed entity has forged an agreement with Emirates Sky Cargo, enhancing security by spreading its Gold shipments across three aircraft per trade, a significant upgrade from the former single-plane method.

This pioneering move is a testament to Goldtree Reserve’s dedication to bolstering the safety and dependability of its operations. Distributing the Gold cargo over several planes markedly diminishes the risks associated with moving this precious commodity from Ghana to Dubai. In the rare occurrence of an incident like a plane crash, only a third of the Gold cargo would be compromised, establishing a solid contingency plan to mitigate potential losses.

“This new arrangement signifies a remarkable step forward in our commitment to the security and integrity of our operations,” stated Jacob Moore, Founder & CEO of Goldtree Reserve. “By distributing our Gold cargo across three planes, we are not only minimising risk but also ensuring a more resilient approach to any unforeseen circumstances during transit.”

The decision has received unanimous endorsement from all parties involved in Goldtree Reserve’s gold trade, offering clients and stakeholders enhanced confidence in the protection of their investments.

Looking to the future, Goldtree Reserve’s licensed entity is poised to further fortify its cargo security. The company aims to increase the number of planes to five throughout 2024, reaffirming its dedication to a secure and trustworthy gold trading service.

Goldtree Reserve continues to focus on innovation and ongoing enhancement of its operations. The decision to collaborate with Emirates Sky Cargo on a multi-plane distribution system underscores its steadfast commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency in the gold trade.

Following an extraordinarily successful 2023, Goldtree Reserve celebrates its achievements, especially the exceptional performance of its investment programme. This comes during a period when gold prices have peaked, making the investment opportunity even more attractive to discerning investors.

Amidst growing global demand for gold, driven by economic instability and a preference for tangible assets, Goldtree Reserve stands out as a dependable and profitable choice for investors aiming to benefit from the precious metal’s escalating value.

This milestone not only cements Goldtree’s status as an industry leader but also elevates their platform as a prime option for High Net Worth clients seeking to secure and increase their wealth in these volatile market conditions.