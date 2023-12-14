Nadezhda Grishaeva Explores Prospects with Sole Ball Above All

Nadezhda Grishaeva recently highlighted her potential partnership with Belal Abiad, the passionate founder of the Sole Ball Above All project. Her motivation in her professional journey is fuelled by interactions with dedicated individuals like Abiad, a true basketball enthusiast.

Sole Ball Above All Sports, under Abiad’s leadership, is renowned for organising basketball events and coaching, catering to diverse age groups and backgrounds. SBAA stands out for creating a safe, inclusive, yet competitive environment, with operations in the UAE and Australia.

Grishaeva’s meeting with Abiad opens doors to future collaborations, including the exciting possibility of establishing the Nadezhda Grishaeva Basketball Academy. She was captivated by Abiad’s detailed explanation of the SBAA tournaments during her visit to the Academy at GEMS DUBAI American Academy.

SBAA provides aspiring players with opportunities in prestigious basketball leagues globally. Grishaeva, as a basketball agent, sees great potential in this collaboration for promoting emerging talents.

In their shared mission to popularise basketball, Grishaeva and her team are driven to expand its reach and influence globally.