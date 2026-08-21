GoPlaces Expands Social Commerce Reach Through New YouTube Shopping Partnership

GoPlaces selected as one of only two live shopping agencies partnering with YouTube in the UK

Partnership will focus on creator recruitment, management and training

GoPlaces, the UK’s leading social commerce agency by revenue generated for clients, is strengthening its position in the rapidly developing social commerce market through a new partnership with YouTube Shopping.

The fast-growing startup has been appointed as one of just two YouTube Shopping partners in the UK. As part of the partnership, GoPlaces will work with YouTube to recruit, train and manage creators participating in the YouTube Shopping affiliate programme, helping them build successful shopping activity on the platform.

YouTube Shopping launched in the UK earlier this year, designed to give viewers a more convenient way to discover and purchase products recommended by their favourite creators. Eligible creators can tag products from participating partner merchants, including Wayfair, Currys, Debenhams, Boots, M&S, Etsy and Next, directly within their videos. They can then earn revenue when their audiences make purchases through a retailer’s website.

GoPlaces was selected for the partnership because of its established experience across brands, creators and merchants, alongside its expertise in creating shoppable content. The agency has developed particular knowledge of working with creators whose content is focused on shopping and product discovery.

Since launching in 2024, GoPlaces has developed an end-to-end solution for brands seeking to increase awareness and build fame across emerging platforms. Its proposition provides clients with the support required to launch, manage and optimise their social commerce activity.

Operating across marketing, social media and retail, GoPlaces works with clients including Trip, PerfectTed, Haleon, Wrigley’s Extra, Shark Ninja and LG. Its campaigns combine data-driven insight with creativity and technology, delivering outcomes including sell-out launches, rapid overnight follower growth and the development of a category-leading drinks brand on a social commerce platform in less than three months.

Sam Jacobs, CEO and co-founder of GoPlaces, said: “We believe the future of retail lies in social commerce, combining the reach of social media with the trust and credibility creators have built with their audiences, alongside the scale and precision of the commerce engine supporting a Live Shopping experience.

“We are excited to bring our experience of working across other social commerce platforms to help YouTube Shopping establish itself in this emerging market.”