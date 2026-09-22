Is Your Business Visible Online? Try PR Fire’s Free AI and SEO Audit

For businesses trying to gauge where they land in search engine results, the gap between assumption and reality can be stark. Many website owners believe their pages are performing well, only to discover that organic search traffic has quietly eroded or that their online brand visibility is far weaker than they assumed.

PR Fire has launched a free AI visibility and SEO audit designed to tackle exactly this problem, giving users a clear snapshot of how their site performs across traditional search and the newer AI-powered search engines reshaping how people find information. This service is live now at prfire.co.uk

What Does the PR Fire SEO Audit Tool Actually Check?

PR Fire’s SEO audit runs a technical SEO analysis across several core areas that directly influence search engine rankings. It examines SEO factors such as keyword rankings, content, backlinks and visibility in AI search results.

The aim isn’t simply to provide a collection of technical SEO statistics.

Instead, the audit is intended to identify where a brand is performing well online, where visibility may be being lost and where there are opportunities for improvement.

What about AI visibility? Why It Matters Now?

The way people search is shifting fast.

Platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google Gemini now pull answers directly from web content, presenting them in conversational formats, if your site isn’t structured for these systems, brands risk vanishing from the very places where a growing share of queries get resolved.

PR Fire’s audit includes AI insights to evaluate how well your content is positioned for generative AI search optimisation. This extends well beyond traditional ranking factors, identifying content clarity and how easily AI systems can extract and cite your information.

The audit can help businesses begin to explore the question is my brand represented clearly and credibly enough online to be discovered by AI?

How the Free Audit Works

The audit is simple: visit their website prfire.co.uk and fill in the online form detailing your brand’s URL and a few key details. A member of the SEO and GEO team is then assigned to research the brand and assess its online presence against the audit’s core checkpoints.

The report breaks those findings into a bespoke actionable strategy rather than simply receiving an automated report. This service also gives brands the opportunity to speak to an expert in SEO and GEO and get real-human insights on how to improve their brand’s performance

No account creation required, no payment details requested. Results arrive quickly.

Digital PR and Its Role in Online Visibility

PR Fire’s is a UK press release distribution agency offering Digital PR solutions. The link between digital PR and search performance is well documented, quality press coverage generates authoritative backlinks and bolsters domain authority. And sends trust signals that search engines weigh heavily when determining rankings.

An SEO audit might reveal, for instance, that a business has strong on-page content but zero external links pointing to its domain, that’s a textbook scenario where digital PR fills the gap. A single well-placed press release picked up by relevant publications can shift a backlink profile meaningfully, especially for smaller businesses competing in tight local markets, the audit pinpoints whether this is a priority area.

For businesses exploring how to improve search engine rankings without retaining a full agency, the combination of a free audit and targeted PR distribution creates a practical workflow, identify the problems first. Then address them with specific, measurable actions rather than broad guesses. That approach created by PR Fire produces better results than most businesses realise, and it starts with knowing where you actually stand today.

You can request your complimentary GEO and SEO audit directly from PR Fire and have your findings reviewed with one of its specialists.

Get your FREE AI & SEO Audit from PR Fire UK

Because before you can improve your online visibility, you need to know where you stand.