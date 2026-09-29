Leeds entrepreneur to launch mattress topper inspired by father’s advice

LEEDS, UK. September 28th, 2026 – A Leeds entrepreneur is launching a new mattress topper inspired by natural latex product given to him by his father.

Gurveer Sabharwal, founder of Leeds-based bedding company Not Swiss Cheese , is preparing to launch an organic latex mattress topper in October.

The new organic topper will be made using latex sourced from Vietnam and organic cotton sourced and made into its casing in India. The components will then be brought together in the UK, where the toppers will be finished and packed to order.

Gurveer says the company is publishing details of its supply chain as part of an effort to give customers more transparency about how its products are made.

While the latex and cotton used in the topper come from suppliers holding GOLS and GOTS certification respectively, the finished product will not be described as certified organic because not every business involved in handling the materials currently holds the necessary certification.

The company is also highlighting the fact that the topper contains a polyester anti-slip base, which was introduced after customer research found that toppers could move during the night. The company had initially considered an entirely cotton construction but decided that a more effective grip was needed. Gurveer says work is continuing to find a natural-fibre alternative.

Gurveer was 18 and studying engineering when he began experiencing severe sciatica, with pain affecting him particularly at night. His father, who worked delivering mattresses, suggested he try a natural latex pillow and topper.

Gurveer says his symptoms eased over the following months, an experience that later influenced his decision to establish his own bedding business.

He said: “The topper my dad gave me wasn’t certified. It just worked, so when I set out to make my own, I wanted to be able to show people where the materials came from and be clear about what the product does and doesn’t contain.”

The launch follows the company’s introduction of a natural Talalay latex pillow, which subsequently became an Amazon’s Choice product in the UK.

The Organic Topper is due to launch in mid-October in Single, Double, King and Super King sizes, initially in one-inch and two-inch depths. A three-inch version is planned for a subsequent production run. Reservations are currently being taken ahead of the first production run.

Gurveer claims the project brings his business back to the experience that started his interest in natural latex a decade ago.

He added: “My dad spent his working life around mattresses, and he gave me something that helped me when I was struggling. That experience stayed with me, and it was one of the reasons I wanted to develop my own product.”