LTi Vessco Wins Landmark Vessel Manufacturing Role for UK Cement Carbon Capture Scheme

BRIDGEND, UK. July 16th, 2026 – LTi Vessco has been awarded a significant manufacturing contract by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to produce a specialist process vessel for Heidelberg Materials’ Padeswood Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project in North Wales. The development marks a major milestone for both the Bridgend-based engineering company and the UK’s decarbonisation ambitions, with the Padeswood facility set to become the country’s first carbon capture plant serving the cement industry.

As part of the contract, LTi Vessco will manufacture the CCS Regenerator, an essential vessel within the carbon capture system. Production will take place at the company’s South Wales facility, where the equipment will be built to support the capture of carbon dioxide emissions before they are transported for permanent storage beneath the seabed.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is providing the carbon capture technology for the project alongside Worley, which is acting as lead designer and Principal Contractor.

Edgar Rayner, Managing Director of LTi Vessco, said: “This is a landmark contract for LTi Vessco and one we are extremely proud to be part of.

“Making Stuff That Matters is at the heart of what we do, and this project demonstrates how UK manufacturing is helping deliver the technologies that will support the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

“It also opens up valuable opportunities for skills development, recruitment and continued investment in our workforce, supply chain and the wider region.”

Julian Vance Daniel, Business Development Director at LTi Vessco, added: “Securing this contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a strong endorsement of our engineering expertise, manufacturing excellence and ability to deliver highly specialised equipment for major industrial projects.

“It also reflects the capabilities of the UK heavy engineering sector and strengthens our position as a trusted partner for complex infrastructure and energy transition programmes around the world.”

The contract further strengthens LTi Vessco’s position within the energy transition sector, reinforcing its expertise in manufacturing high-integrity process equipment that supports the next generation of industrial infrastructure and low-carbon technologies across the UK.