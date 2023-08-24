Lund Bennett Selected for Prestigious Role on Cheshire Police Federation Legal Panel

Lund Bennett, after a competitive selection process, proudly announces their appointment as Family Law Solicitors for members of the Cheshire Police Federation.

Lund Bennett will offer comprehensive legal counsel and representation on a variety of Family Law matters to the esteemed members of the Cheshire Police Federation.

Encompassing over 2,000 police officers ranging from constables to chief inspectors, Cheshire Police serves the geographical expanse of Cheshire and Chester, including areas such as Crewe, Ellesmere Port, Macclesfield, Northwich, Runcorn, Warrington, and Widnes.

Cheshire Police Federation is committed to partnering with exceptional service providers for the benefit of their dedicated police officers. Chairman Jamie Thompson remarks: “We select our partners with care, focusing on those who understand and value the Police community. Our collaborations are grounded in purpose.”

Kirsten Bennett, Managing Partner, expresses her pride: “Supporting our local community’s police officers is a privilege we hold dear. Earning the trust of the Cheshire Police Federation is a testament to our team’s remarkable proficiency and unwavering service excellence.”

The adept team of family lawyers at Lund Bennett are equipped to deliver expert guidance and support across a wide spectrum of family law concerns, encompassing divorce, childcare, pension considerations during divorce, and cohabitation matters. With an exceptional 100% client satisfaction rating on Review Solicitors, Lund Bennett consistently proves their commitment to client contentment.

To schedule a complimentary initial consultation with the proficient team at Lund Bennett, kindly contact 0161 924 0079 or send an email to info@lundbennett.co.uk.