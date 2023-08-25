Canapii Earns Prestigious Gold Stevie® Award in the 2023 International Business Awards®

In a remarkable achievement, Canapii has clinched the esteemed Gold Stevie® Award in the category of Mobile Sites & Apps (Events) during the 20th Annual International Business Awards®.

Renowned as the apex global business awards program, The International Business Awards recognises the efforts of individuals and entities worldwide, irrespective of their nature – public or private, for-profit or non-profit, large or small. The 2023 IBAs witnessed participation from organizations spanning 61 nations and territories.

The gala celebration to honor the winners is scheduled to take place at the opulent Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Rome, Italy on Friday, 13th October.

This year witnessed the submission of more than 3,700 nominations from organisations across various sectors and sizes, contributing to an extensive array of categories, encompassing Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, Executive of the Year, and numerous others. Notably, this edition also introduced several novel categories to acknowledge the accomplishments of organisations and individuals in the domain of sustainability initiatives.

Gemma Edwards, Co-Founder at Canapii, accentuated, “The Canapii mobile app emerges as a transformative force for event organisers, propelling them to lead the way in this dynamic event landscape. Its true success shines in its ability to anticipate and adapt, particularly as the return to onsite events gains momentum. We take immense pride in the Canapii app’s robust features, which serve as catalysts for innovation, seamlessly merging digital tools with in-person interactions.”

Distinguished judges lauded the user-friendly app for its effortless navigation through event details and interactions. Another judge acknowledged its technological acumen and organisational finesse in assisting clients in curating standout events. This feedback underscores Canapii’s commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, propelling continuous enhancements to the app-driven event experience.

Canapii’s award-winning event management platform caters to organisations of all sizes, presenting an exceptional platform for delivering distinctive and immersive in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. Their holistic digital solutions encompass the entirety of the event journey, spanning online ticketing, seamless onsite check-in, and post-event analytics – all seamlessly integrated within a single platform.

The accolade bestowed upon Canapii in the Mobile Sites & Apps (Events) category by the esteemed Stevie® Awards stands as a moment of profound honor and a resounding testimony to their unwavering commitment to customer-centric excellence. “We’re truly proud of this accomplishment. This award celebrates our culture of innovation and our team’s dedication to empowering customers with extraordinary event solutions,” added Edwards.

The recipients of the Stevie Awards were determined through the culmination of scores from over 230 executives across the globe who actively participated in the judging process during June and July.

Maggie Miller, President of Stevie Awards, remarked, “Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet. The winners have demonstrated that their organisations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognised achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13th October.”

Comprehensive information about The International Business Awards and the roster of Stevie Award winners can be accessed at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.