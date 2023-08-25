GRM Bolsters Leadership with Seasoned Business Development Manager Appointment

Leeds-based multinational web development and digital marketing agency, GRM Digital, has reinforced its expanding team with the addition of a senior business development manager.

Paul Yates joins the company armed with over two decades of industry experience. Notably, he co-founded his agency, Just Search, alongside his brother Justin in 2004. Within a remarkable span of four years, they transformed it from a fledgling enterprise into a powerhouse boasting a £5.5 million turnover. Subsequently, Yates assumed the role of CEO at Online Ventures Group, a Manchester-based agency specialising in technical web design and SEO. Further displaying his entrepreneurial prowess, he established another agency named Huddled Media in 2017, before venturing into the role of a consultant.

Driven by a renewed enthusiasm for technical sales, Yates took on a role at FastDox. However, his expertise and reputation in the industry prompted GRM to approach him for a key position. Currently, he spearheads the new business team within GRM, capitalising on his robust background to augment the company’s foothold in the market.

Yates’ arrival coincides with the creation of his role, further underpinning GRM Digital’s lofty growth objectives. Founded in 2009 by Nej Gakenyi, the company has achieved a remarkable 100% growth over the past two years. Its offices span Leeds, London, Sarajevo, Amsterdam, and Islamabad. GRM Digital is renowned for collaborating with esteemed global brands to elevate their online presence. Notable clients include Danone, Eurotunnel Freight, Club Car, and The Royal College of General Practitioners.

Paul Yates reflects, “I bring substantial experience and insight into the digital realm, but it’s the art of sales that has perpetually captivated me. Thus, re-engaging in business development within the tech sphere feels like a natural fit. GRM evidently stands as an impressive enterprise, boasting unparalleled technical talent. The company’s ambitious drive resonates with my personal aspirations for growth. I eagerly anticipate building upon the remarkable achievements of the company thus far.”

Nej Gakenyi, CEO and founder of GRM Digital, enthuses, “Paul’s addition to our burgeoning team is a source of delight. His vast experience garnered from steering his own digital agencies makes him an invaluable asset. I am confident that Paul’s contributions will propel our growth in both the UK and global markets in the coming years.”

