Major UK company praises leading “next generation” fire safety product

An innovative new fireproof safety product from industry experts Ritherdon & Co is being described by a well known supplier as a game changer and “possibly the best on the market.”

“No one wants to see another Grenfell incident,” said Shane Porter, Managing Director of Comyn Ching Architectural Components: “Ritherdon’s Mark lll FireSeal product is the only one we know of on the market today, that has been so rigorously tested including though penetration testing.

“Ritherdon does a fantastic job as a responsible supplier in the way they produce and market their products. ”

Ritherdon, an historic Darwen headquartered manufacturer, launched their newest range of passive fireproof products earlier this year, attracting praise from this leading supplier of fire protection products to equipment to the house building sector.

A 131 year old company, Ritherdon is well known for producing high-quality electrical enclosures and engineering solutions with their growing fire safety product range, now including their new to market Mark lll FireSeal Fire Rated Access Panel.

The panel cover was designed in house, to upgrade the fire performance of an existing panel or opening in a wall, forming a seal, protecting from smoke and fire from both internal and external sources.

Shane, whose company is based in Bury St. Edmunds explained: “This product is so good, manufactured and designed to such a high standard, it will stand the test of time.

“In an evolving market as the fire sector is, you must be aware of what is likely to be needed in the future as regulations change.

“Ritherdon have future proofed their new Mark lll Fire cabinet by rigorously testing to the highest standards and accreditations.

“It is more than likely to stand the test of time and still be viable in five years, which is what our customers want.”

Brian Derbyshire, Ritherdon Operations Director, has led this project for a number of years, including overseeing the latest fire safety tests that took place earlier this year.

Brian said: “All of our FireSeal products have been smoke-sealed and thoroughly fire tested.

“Some manufacturers only test access panels in one direction, whereas we wanted to make sure our products are fire and smoke resistant from either side, so all of our FireSeals have been smoke-sealed and tested two ways.”

It is this considered and thorough approach to product development and testing that customers appreciate and are looking for, particularly in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire. Shane Porter added: “Testing and accreditations are crucial for products success and longevity.

“No one wants to see another Grenfell Tower disaster.

“The rules and regulations have become stricter and stricter.

“Many of the big fire companies we supply are very aware of any legislative changes.

“The market has been crying out for a product that has the penetration testing both ways.

“Ritherdon are very cautious about saying what the cabinet does and does not do.

“They have the testing evidence to back up what the new fire cabinet will do and this is what makes it so special.”

Originally developed more than 15 years ago, the Ritherdon design team has reworked the original design to make the latest FireSeal products even safer, as recent tests showed fire was unable to breach the access panel after more than an hour of 1,000 degree Celsius heat from the testing furnace.

FireSeal Fire Rated Access Panels can be used to protect wherever there is an opening from outside a property that leads inside, but their primary use is within buildings where multiple access panels are necessary between interior walls.

Brian said: “Usually, there is a fireproof board placed at the back of electricity boxes, but we realised that this was not enough – especially because the standard units do next to nothing to prevent the spread of smoke.

“We use fireproof glands and intumescent seals in our devices to create an airtight seal that stops flames, and smoke, from passing through the access panel covers.

“Our FireSeal Fire Rated Access Panels could be used on external walls, but their main use is inside blocks of flats and office buildings, where they will prevent fire and smoke from breaching an internal wall in the event of a fire.”

The FireSeal Fire Rated Access Panel was tested at Element PFP in High Wycombe, Bucks, where it successfully survived not only the hour-long fire and smoke test, but also an additional 12 minutes.

Ritherdon has already secured a number of significant orders, from commercial construction companies and house builders.

Managing Director Ben Ritherdon said: “We are continually seeking to provide our customers with the very highest quality product across our ranges.

“As far as we are aware, there aren’t any other products like the Mark lll FireSeal on the market.

“In developing the product it was particularly important to achieve the highest standards of testing and accreditations before we were happy to launch onto the market.

“We are delighted to hear such positive feedback from a respected, long standing customer like Comyn Ching Architectural Components. It is much appreciated.

“FireSeal is just the latest in a long line of innovative products we have developed in house.

“Like our world first Passively Safe Cabinet, and the world’s first PVC external electrical enclosure., we designed our product with a specific purpose, which has wide reaching applications but does not negate the need for standard access panels.”

ENDS