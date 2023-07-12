Making Trademark Assistance Accessible: TheTrademarkHelpline.com Expands Services to Support Businesses at Affordable Rates

TheTrademarkHelpline.com, a well-established trademark house in the UK, is delighted to announce the expansion of its operations, aiming to provide affordable trademark guidance and registration services to businesses of all sizes. With services starting from just £49 + VAT, TheTrademarkHelpline.com offers a cost-effective alternative to using a solicitor, ensuring that businesses can protect their valuable brand assets without incurring high costs.

Since its establishment in 2008, TheTrademarkHelpline.com has been a leading provider of trademark registration assistance for businesses in the UK and overseas. With a successful track record of helping over 3,000 clients, the company has gained extensive expertise and built a strong reputation in the industry.

Jonathan Paton, Founder of TheTrademarkHelpline.com, stated, “Our mission is to make trademark protection accessible and affordable for all businesses. We believe that every business, regardless of its size or budget, should have the opportunity to safeguard its brand identity. By expanding our operations and establishing trademark representatives in every area, we aim to raise awareness among UK companies about the importance of protecting their brands.”

Despite a 27% increase in trademark registrations in the UK over the past four years, recent studies indicate that a staggering 70% of businesses are still unaware of the significance of brand protection. TheTrademarkHelpline.com acknowledges this knowledge gap and is committed to bridging it by providing accessible resources and comprehensive guidance.

Furthermore, TheTrademarkHelpline.com highlights the importance of regular trademark monitoring to prevent any unintentional or deliberate infringements on a brand. By offering affordable services, including monthly trademark monitoring, the company strives to empower businesses to proactively protect their intellectual property rights.

The expansion of TheTrademarkHelpline.com’s operations marks a significant milestone in their ongoing commitment to promoting affordable trademark guidance and registration. Businesses throughout the UK can now access expert assistance to safeguard their brands and take proactive measures against potential infringement.