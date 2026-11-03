New analysis names UK worst country in the world for taking stress home

Brits are more likely than anyone in the world to carry stress home after work according to new analysis by leadership and management training provider MTD Training

Analysis of 19,819 UK emotional intelligence assessments to MTD Training’s free EQ DNA emotional intelligence assessment found that 30% of Brits can’t switch off once they’ve left work, and only 24% say they rarely worry.

83% of UK respondents said they usually recognise when they are stressed. However, 42% said they can stop stressful situations or people affecting them once they’ve left work, and 24% said they rarely worry about work or life in general.

Even among people who can clearly recognise their own stress, only 44% can leave it behind at the end of the day with only one in four of them saying they rarely worry.

Half of respondents disagreed that they rarely worry about work or life. That makes it the lowest-scoring of the 50 statements in the assessment.

Around half said they can quickly reframe a bad situation (54%) or consciously change their mood (53%), while fewer than half (47%) said they could let anger go quickly so it no longer affects them.

The EQ DNA assessment scores people across five areas of emotional intelligence. UK respondents scored highest on Self-Awareness (81%) and lowest on Self-Regulation (65%).

Respondents who say they can’t leave stress at work scored lower across every area of emotional intelligence. Their Self-Regulation score fell to 56%, compared with 69% for people who can switch off. Their overall EQ score dropped from 76% to 68%.

The UK also stands out internationally. Among the 15 countries with more than 800 responses, the UK had the highest share of people who said stress follows them home (30%). The comparable figures were 28% in the US and Australia, 24% in India and 8% in the Philippines.

Sean McPheat, CEO at MTD Training, said: “This data shows that most of us have become good at noticing when we’re stressed. It’s on our minds, we talk about it and we feel it. But what it also shows is that awareness on its own isn’t enough. Recognising stress is step one, but far fewer people have the practical skills to regulate it. That means reframing a bad day, letting frustration go, or switching off when they walk out of the door.

“The good news is that self-regulation can be learned. It isn’t a fixed personality trait. We’d encourage people and employers to move on from simply ‘being aware’ and start building the habits that close that gap.”

Sean McPheat shared his tips for turning stress awareness into stress management.

Name it, then reframe it. “When you notice stress, ask yourself what is actually in your control. Then choose one action you can take.” Create a ‘shutdown ritual’. “A short end-of-day routine signals to your brain that work is finished. For example, write tomorrow’s top three priorities, close your laptop or take a short walk.” Pause before you react. “Take a few slow breaths before replying to a difficult email or comment. This gives your rational brain time to catch up.” Let it go on purpose. “If you’re still replaying a frustrating moment hours later, write it down once and decide whether it needs action. If it doesn’t, park it.” Make it a team conversation. “Managers who talk openly about stress and model healthy boundaries make it easier for their teams to do the same.”