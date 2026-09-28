New Global Peer-to-Peer Review Platform, Trust A Forwarder (TAF), Launches to Combat Logistics Counterparty Risk and Bring Transparency to International Shipping

Built exclusively by freight forwarders for freight forwarders, TAF’s digital directory and verification network addresses mounting global trade complexity and supply chain trust issues.



BORDON, UK. September 25th, 2026 – Trust A Forwarder (TAF), an independent global peer-review and operational verification platform created exclusively for international logistics providers, has officially announced its worldwide launch.

Created to tackle the multi‑billion‑dollar challenges of counterparty risk, delayed communication, and unverified broker claims, TAF provides a secure ecosystem where independent freight forwarders can assess trading partners using genuine, verified peer feedback.

As global trade becomes increasingly complex – driven by regulatory frameworks such as the EU’s Import Control System 2 (ICS2) and expanding carbon‑tracking mandates – identifying a reliable overseas partner has long been a gamble. TAF removes this uncertainty by offering a centralised platform where operational credentials, statutory licences (including FIATA, IATA, AEO, and BIFA), and verified performance history are transparently displayed and validated by industry peers.

“Finding a dependable overseas agent shouldn’t be a game of chance,” said Gary Magee, Director of Trust A Forwarder. “Too many logistics businesses lose time, money, and reputation due to poor communication and broken promises from unvetted third parties. TAF shifts the power back to reputable forwarders, creating a transparent community built on accountability and real operational data.”

Key Platform Features

7-Point Peer Reviews: Moves beyond basic 5-star sliders with operational evaluations covering reliability, proactive communication, cargo handling, pricing transparency, and payment settlement speed.

Moves beyond basic 5-star sliders with operational evaluations covering reliability, proactive communication, cargo handling, pricing transparency, and payment settlement speed. Centralised Compliance & Accreditations: A dedicated hub to display statutory operating licences and recognised credentials, including FIATA, IATA, AEO, BIFA, and ISO certifications.

A dedicated hub to display statutory operating licences and recognised credentials, including FIATA, IATA, AEO, BIFA, and ISO certifications. Live Trust Toolkit: Verified members can deploy live website review widgets and email signature badges to prove their vetted standing on commercial quotations and correspondence.

Verified members can deploy live website review widgets and email signature badges to prove their vetted standing on commercial quotations and correspondence. Pre‑Loaded Network Access: More than 1,700 international companies are already indexed, allowing forwarders to immediately claim, verify, and optimise their corporate profiles.

To support business growth and international visibility, TAF provides tiered annual membership options – Approved and Premium – designed for forwarders aiming to secure regional territory dominance, enhance digital credibility, and capture high-intent B2B routing tenders.