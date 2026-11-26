Midlands Female Founders Launchpad will bring together aspiring and established female entrepreneurs for a day of inspiration, practical business support and opportunities to turn business ambitions into reality.

A new initiative aimed at championing female entrepreneurship across the Midlands is preparing to launch in Wolverhampton, bringing together women in business, industry experts and influential voices to help more women turn their business ideas into sustainable ventures.

Midlands Female Founders Launchpad will take place on Sunday 24 January 2027 at Park Hall Hotel & Spa, Wolverhampton, from 9am until 5pm.

Founded by entrepreneur Becky Richards, the initiative has been created to address some of the challenges women face when starting, running and growing a business, particularly around access to knowledge, networks, opportunities and finance.

Rather than simply offering inspiration, Launchpad has been designed to provide practical guidance across the areas that underpin a successful business, from business planning and finance to marketing, sales, operations, legal considerations and growth.

The event will feature a line-up of guest speakers, business professionals and entrepreneurs sharing their experiences, expertise and lessons learned along their own journeys.

Among those supporting the initiative are Karishma Vijay, who joins as Launchpad Ambassador, alongside Liberty Poole, who will be sharing her experience of building a business, former Apprentice star and entrepreneur Sian Gabbidon, and Tammy Takkar, Director of Active Clinics, one of the largest wellness clinics in the Midlands, based in Birmingham.

One of the central features of the initiative will be a business pitch competition, offering women the opportunity to put their business ideas forward for the chance to receive a £2,500 business grant, alongside mentoring and ongoing support.

Five finalists will be selected and announced live at the January event. They will then have two weeks to develop their business plans and perfect their pitches before presenting to a judging panel.

The wider ambition is to create more than a one-day event. Midlands Female Founders Launchpad aims to build a supportive community that connects women with the people, resources and opportunities that can help them move their businesses forward.

Founder Becky Roberts said: “My passion has always been supporting female founders. After working with founders one-to-one, I wanted to find a way to reach more women and make that support available on a much larger scale.

“For me, Launchpad is about bridging the gap between having an idea and being able to put that idea into action. A huge part of that is access. I feel that access to the right people, knowledge, networks and opportunities can be limited, and I wanted to create something that opens those doors, whatever someone’s starting point. If a woman has an idea and wants to build something, she should have the opportunity, support and encouragement to explore what’s possible.”

With the Midlands chosen as the first stop, the ambition is already extending beyond the region, with a second event planned for 2027.