New leadership appointments signal next stage of growth for SAVVY Collective

CHESTER, CHESHIRE. July 21, 2026 – SAVVY Collective has announced two senior appointments as it continues to grow its support for independent hospitality businesses. Experienced hotel leaders Marcus Magee and Stephen Miles have joined the organisation as Operations Director and Development Director respectively, reinforcing the company’s leadership team following its recent brand relaunch and continued expansion across the North West and beyond.

Founded by award-winning hotelier Steven Hesketh, SAVVY Collective brings together hospitality management, consultancy, education, investment and events within a single business. Drawing on years of practical operational experience, the company works alongside owner-led hotels and hospitality ventures to provide hands-on commercial guidance and long-term strategic support.

The business has been built around the realities of operating independent and family-owned hospitality businesses, with Hesketh’s wife and three children actively involved in delivering its services.

SAVVY Collective partners with hotels of up to approximately 100 keys, alongside restaurants, bars, attractions, festivals, social venues and lifestyle destinations. Its portfolio includes The Chester Townhouse, The Annex, The Old Registry, Hotel Wrexham, The Savvy Fox, Queens Square Social, DevaFest, and the Cheshire and North Wales Food and Drink Festival.

The appointments coincide with continued confidence across the UK hospitality investment market. Hotel transaction volumes reached £1.6 billion during the first quarter of 2026, representing more than double the level recorded during the same period last year, with owner operators and private investors responsible for the majority of acquisitions.

Together, Magee and Miles bring decades of operational, commercial and leadership experience to the business and will help shape SAVVY Collective’s next phase of development as demand for specialist support from independent operators continues to grow.

As Operations Director, Magee brings more than 40 years of hospitality experience, including over three decades with Hilton Hotels. He led the opening of Hilton Liverpool One in 2009 before serving as General Manager there for more than 15 years. Most recently, he was General Manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Liverpool.

Throughout his career, Magee has also held several influential industry positions, including Chair of the Liverpool Hospitality Association and Liverpool Accommodation BID, while also serving on the board of Liverpool BID Company.

Mr Magee said: “Having opened the Hilton Liverpool One in 2009, I was aware of Steven Hesketh as a hospitality leader and have followed his entrepreneurial journey over the last 17 years, having worked with him on the Liverpool Hospitality Board and, most recently, the Liverpool Accommodation BID Board. I am very proud to be embarking on the exciting journey ahead.

“I have worked in the hospitality industry for over 40 years, including more than 30 years with Hilton Hotels in single unit and cluster management roles, and I have been part of the opening management teams for three hotel launches across the UK. One of my key objectives will be driving the continued growth strategy of SAVVY Collective, ensuring all our colleagues live and breathe the culture that empowers our team to give guests the best possible experience, alongside a key focus on driving our commercial strategy and maximising profit for SAVVY Collective and our valued business partners.”

Stephen Miles joins SAVVY Collective as Development Director following a career spanning more than 50 years in hospitality. He spent 30 years within the Senior Management Team at Edwardian Hotels, holding a number of leadership positions, including General Manager of The Edwardian Manchester, where he oversaw improvements across operations, guest experience, team development and financial performance.

After leaving Edwardian Hotels, Miles established his own hospitality consultancy, supporting hotel owners, operators and investors with development projects, operational improvements, commercial strategy and business growth. His consultancy clients have included Manchester City Football Club, Bruntwood and Magnuson Hotels.

Miles is a Fellow of the Institute of Hospitality and a Master Innholder. He has also been recognised among the Top 100 General Managers in the World by the International Association of Hotel General Managers.

Mr Miles said: “The energy, passion and entrepreneurial spirit that Steven and his team bring to the business is what attracted me. Their ambition, drive and vision for the future were compelling and played a significant part in my decision to become involved.

“I have been extremely fortunate to enjoy a rewarding career in hospitality, including 30 years as a member of the Senior Management Team at Edwardian Hotels, and being part of the journey and contributing to the growth of its people, product, service and financial performance has been a privilege.

“My focus now is reaching independent hotel owners and hospitality operators who are looking for genuine support, real expertise and a trusted commercial partner, and starting the conversations that can help them grow. The trust, energy and honesty that define our culture are exactly what independent operators can expect when they work with SAVVY Collective.”

Steven Hesketh, Founder of SAVVY Collective, said: “Marcus and Stephen each bring an exceptional level of operational expertise and industry knowledge. Their appointments strengthen our leadership team at an exciting point in our journey and will play an important role as we continue helping independent hospitality businesses achieve sustainable growth.”