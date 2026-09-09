Olly Glover MP visits LTi Metaltech in Abingdon

ABINGDON, UK. September 8th, 2026 – LTi Metaltech welcomed Olly Glover, MP for Didcot and Wantage, to its facility recently to meet the team and learn more about the specialist manufacturing taking place within his constituency.

The visit gave Mr Glover an insight into LTi’s operations, its long-standing presence in Oxfordshire and the role the business plays in supporting highly regulated and safety-critical industries.

Following an introduction from LTi’s leadership team, Mr Glover toured the facility, meeting employees and seeing first-hand the engineering, fabrication, welding and testing capabilities behind the manufacture of high-integrity pressure vessels and mission-critical equipment.

People and skills were also a key focus of the visit. LTi has been manufacturing in Oxfordshire for more than 20 years, with around 78% of its workforce living in the county. The business continues to invest in apprenticeships, training and internal progression to develop the skills needed for its future growth.

Edgar Rayner, Managing Director of LTi Metaltech, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Olly to LTi and give him a first-hand look at our business, our people and the work we do here in Oxfordshire.

“We’re proud of what we’ve built over the past 20 years, but our focus is very much on what comes next. We have ambitious plans for LTi and see significant opportunities for UK manufacturers with the right skills, capabilities and willingness to invest.

“For us, that means continuing to develop our people, investing in advanced manufacturing and strengthening our capabilities so we can play an even greater role in the critical industries we support.

“The UK has a huge amount of manufacturing expertise and capability, and we want to see more of that recognised and utilised as the country invests in its future. We believe LTi has an important role to play – creating skilled careers here in Oxfordshire, strengthening UK manufacturing capability and growing the contribution we can make in the years ahead.”

Olly Glover, MP for Didcot and Wantage, said: “I was delighted to meet the team at LTi Metaltech and see the fantastic specialist work they are doing at Milton Park, helping to strengthen the UK’s manufacturing sector.

LTi Metaltech is a great example of a local business creating highly skilled jobs, supporting our local economy, and investing in training and development to drive future growth.”

ENDS