Portsmouth recruitment firm ARM marks 30 years as industry enters a new era

PORTSMOUTH, UK. August 27th, 2026 – Recruitment firm ARM is celebrating its 30th anniversary on 27th August, marking three decades supporting organisations across the UK and beyond with specialist recruitment solutions.

From the telephone and email-led recruitment of the 1990s to LinkedIn, messaging platforms and AI, Portsmouth-based ARM has spent 30 years adapting to significant changes in the way organisations find specialist talent.

Established by Paul Huntingdon in 1996, Advanced Resource Managers (ARM) began as a small Hampshire recruitment business and has since developed into a multidisciplinary specialist consultancy working across the UK and internationally.

During that time, ARM has placed tens of thousands of professionals into permanent and contract positions, with placements spanning more than 50 countries. Its markets have also evolved considerably, encompassing specialist areas across engineering, technology, manufacturing, transport and infrastructure, professional services, life sciences and other highly skilled industries.

Despite the transformation of recruitment and the markets ARM serves, one constant throughout its 30-year history has been the importance of long-term relationships with clients and candidates.

Chief Commercial Officer Leon Howgill joined ARM in 2000, when the business employed around 12 people.

He said: “The tools we use to find people and the markets we work in may have evolved, but recruitment is still fundamentally about relationships. We have clients whose history with ARM goes back decades, while there are candidates we’ve placed several times as they’ve progressed through their careers. Some have subsequently become senior decision-makers and clients themselves.

“That’s something you can only build over time, and I think it says a lot about what has sustained ARM for 30 years.”

ARM’s services have expanded alongside its recruitment specialisms. In addition to permanent and contract recruitment, the business now provides wider recruitment and outsourcing solutions for organisations requiring support with more complex or large-scale talent requirements.

Founder Paul Huntingdon said the anniversary was an opportunity to reflect on the principles behind the company as well as its growth.

“When I started ARM, my ambition was to build a recruitment company that treated clients, candidates and its own people well,” he said.

“A great deal has changed since 1996, including the scale of the business and the industries we support, but I’ve always wanted ARM to retain the sense that people matter. Looking back after 30 years, I’m particularly proud of the careers we’ve helped develop, the organisations we’ve supported and the relationships our people have built along the way.”

Today, ARM continues to recruit across established and emerging specialist markets, with expertise ranging from engineering, manufacturing and infrastructure to cyber security, life sciences, AI and data centres.

Leon added: “Specialist recruitment never stands still because the skills organisations need don’t stand still. Our job is to keep developing our understanding of those markets while retaining the relationships and specialist knowledge that have brought us this far.

“Thirty years gives us a lot of history to draw on, but our focus is very much on what comes next.”